Silo season 3 release date, plot, trailer, and what to expect

Apple TV’s Silo has etched itself as one of the most riveting sci-fi shows of recent times. Based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestsellers, Silo follows the story of 10,000 residents living inside a giant underground silo in a dystopian future plagued by conspiracies, politics, and lies.

The series primarily follows Juliette’s story as she finds herself at the center of some hard truths and mysteries that stand to destroy the already fragile society.

After she was forced to “clean,” Juliette miraculously returned to her silo at the end of season 2, only to find it in shambles. Although she managed to stop the people from breaking out at the last moment, she herself was locked inside the incinerator. Fortunately, viewers can confirm through the new trailer that Juliette did survive, but only to find herself surrounded by new agendas and false narratives.

Silo season 3. Photo Courtesy of Apple.

When will Silo season 3 release?

Silo season 3 will officially return to Apple TV on July 3, 2026. The season will consist of ten episodes aired weekly on Fridays.

Depending on where you live, you may be able to watch the new episodes a bit early. Apple TV has been releasing new episodes at 9 p.m. ET the day before the scheduled release. We'll see if that continues for Silo season 3. If so, you could watch the season 3 premiere at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 2, but that has not been confirmed.

Silo season 3 cast

The main cast of Silo is returning for the third season, along with a few new cast members. We shared the full season 3 cast beow, via Apple

Rebecca Ferguson

Common

Harriet Walter

Chinaza Uche

Avi Nash

Alexandria Riley

Shane McRae

Remmie Milner

Rick Gomez

Billy Postlethwaite

Clare Perkins

Ashley Zukerman

Jessica Henwick

Laura Innes

Jessica Brown Findlay

Morven Christie

Reed Birney

Matt Craven

Colin Hanks

Steve Zahn



Silo season 3. Photo Courtesy of Apple.

What is the Silo season 3 plot?

Silo season 3 will likely pick up right after the explosive season 2 finale, which saw Juliette’s fate hanging in the balance as she got stuck in the incinerator chamber. Fortunately, she survived, but it came at a terrible cost.

According to the trailer, Juliette was stuck in the chamber for a few minutes, which was enough to cause her memory loss. This means that for the entirety of season 3, she’d be back to square one—forgetting all the important details about what really happens in the silos.

The clip follows the aftermath of the rebellion and Juliette’s return as the silo slowly finds peace under the questionable leadership of Camille. It seems that Juliette will be fed false information and forced to join the government’s ranks to instill control. She will be used to bury any curiosity or public sentiment related to questioning the true nature of the silo. However, despite their efforts, Juliette will give in to her instincts and look for answers all over again.

Subsequently, season 3 will also follow a split timeline of the “Before Times” and explore the pre-apocalyptic events that led to the end of the world. Since Howey’s second book, Shift, is actually a prequel, it makes sense for the show to work with simultaneous timelines to stay true to the source material. The clip implies that season 3 will devote ample screen time to exploring the events that led to the creation of the silos and why the system in place ultimately kills an entire population despite the apparent threat of extinction.

Silo season 3 trailer

Apple TV released the highly anticipated Silo season 3 trailer ahead of its July premiere. The clip shows the consequences of Juliette’s choices as a potential rebel caught in the web of deception and lies. Although she seems to be suffering from unexplained memory loss, she will eventually dig up the skeletons in the closet to save the people of silo 18.

The trailer also offers glimpses of the original world and the events that helped bring about its destruction. It's safe to say that with a dual timeline, Silo season 3 might finally make some headway in answering the show’s most burning questions and reveal the truth behind the creation of the treacherous silos.

Watch Silo season 3 starting July 3 on Apple TV!