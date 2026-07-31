Silo season 3 episode 5 recap: A surprising hero

So far, Silo season 3 has been about parallel mysteries. In the present, Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) has been trying to recover her memory, while the audience tries to figure out how she got to be mayor.

In the other, we’re in the past trying to learn how we got to the world of the Silo. We get some answers in this week’s episode, “Memory,” as we stay—mostly—in the present after the big reveal from episode 4. We also get another big reveal about a character who we thought we knew

Silo season 3 - Credit Apple TV

Rob to the rescue

We ended episode 4 with Juliette’s search leading to a hidden space down below. There, she found Bernard (Tim Robbins), the former head of IT, the former mayor, and a man she was told was dead. She had some obvious questions, and Bernard was ready to give some answers. But her first question was how he was still alive and in hiding. And the answer to that was given by Rob (Common).

Rob’s quest for answers led him in an interesting direction. While Camille (Alexandria Riley) was made the new head of IT and began getting secret orders, Rob was left on the outside. When Juliette returned and the fire nearly killed her and Bernard, he had an opportunity. Bernard asked for help, and Rob decided it was worth the risk. He decided to fake Bernard’s death to keep him alive, quickly recruiting Martha (Harriet Walter), among others, to assist in the deception.

More than just that, he worked behind the scenes to recruit nurse Amy (Jacqueline Berces) to keep Juliette from losing her memories forever. With the help of Bernard, he worked to help bring Juliette back to herself and to work against the plan to provide Vitamin D+ to the Silo water supply.

But now, Juliette needs her memories. She’s the key to finding the fail-safe. But she can’t remember. So, Rob steps up once again. He provides a relic from her past, something tied to her emotional core, which leaves Juliette opened up once again.

Silo season 3 - Credit Apple TV

Big trouble

Meanwhile, Sheriff Paul Billings (Chinaza Uche) has been looking for Orla Kent (Quelin Sepulveda), the supply shadow. She had been missing until she was found in the mines. She didn’t die by accident. He discovered last week she was murdered, and now he’s trying to figure out why.

After spending the night deep in the Silo, Paul finally catches up with Carla McLain (Clare Perkins), head of supply. When he tells her Orla is dead and was murdered, she believes she knows why. Carla tapped Orla to be her shadow when she discovered a serious problem—missing items from critical supply. These are the things that can’t be made any more, and when they run out, so, too, could the Silo.

Carla takes Paul to critical supply where he learns how dire things are. There are many items missing, and it puts a ticking clock on the Silo. There isn’t many light bulbs left. When they run out, not only will there be darkness, but they won’t be able to grow food. It’s clear, now, that Orla figured out who was taking the supplies and it cost her. Now, if Paul and Carla can’t figure it out, it could cost the whole Silo.

Silo season 3 - Credit Apple TV

AI behind it all

While nearly all the episode remains in the present, we do get a glimpse of the past at the end. At the end of last week, Daniel (Ashley Zukerman) got a tip from a friend as he continues to look into what happened to his sister. He caught up with Helen (Jessica Henwick), and they decided to go on the hunt together.

In our glimpse, we’re back in the car just moments after we left them. Helen pushes Daniel about what he learned and why his friend would help. Daniel notes that what his friend found pointed to an AI that had somehow escaped its controls. As he makes that reveal, he loses control of the car—literally—as it begins driving itself. It recklessly moves forward, forcing Daniel and Helen into a wreck.

It’s interesting Bernard is alive and seems to have changed sides. Even more interesting is that Rob is the reason Juliette and Bernard are still alive. He’s working against his wife because he no longer believes in the Silo and the mission that he spent years protecting. AI being behind it all from the beginning tracks with the experience of the head of IT. That makes both these storylines fascinating as we see how it all began and how Juliette, Rob, and the rest might end it.

Silo streams Fridays on Apple TV. Check back next week as we recap all of season 3 each week.