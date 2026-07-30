Silo season 3 might be setting up a huge twist for Sims

Memories are coming back, stakes are getting higher, and dead people are alive; that pretty much sums up the mayhem that ensued after Juliette’s arrival. Silo season 3 has been a slow burner in terms of unearthing the secrets that govern the existence of the underground community.

Although season 3 feels a bit redundant with Juliette essentially going through the same routine before she was sent out to clean, there could be something deeper beneath the layers. Ever since Juliette came to, she was told a meticulously rehearsed story about what happened to her outside the silo and in the incinerator.

However, despite Camille’s unwavering dedication to dealing with Juliette and satisfying the Algorithm, it seems that Sims has been a bit out of sorts in the whole matter. He looks like he’s on board, but his lingering gaze whenever Camille ends a conversation and the unexplainable help always available to Juliette make us think there’s more than meets the eye.

Alexandria Riley and Common in "Silo," now streaming on Apple TV. Image: Apple TV.

Sims' motives remain unclear and mysterious

Ever since Sims was ousted by seemingly ‘underqualified’ candidates like Lukas Kyle and Camille, he’s been a bit displaced. He doesn’t seem to be in as much control as he used to be before the Rebellion. Of course, the reality of the Algorithm choosing his wife over him must have taken a while to sink in, but he’s been a bit reserved despite showing otherwise.

He has successfully led both the audience and his wife to believe that he’s by her side every step of the way. In reality, however, he couldn’t seem more distracted. What’s more, every time Juliette finds herself in a difficult situation, a helping hand arrives out of nowhere. Obviously, it looks like there’s a guardian angel looking out for the current mayor, or is it Sims?

It wouldn’t come as a surprise at this point in the show if people suddenly start shifting allegiances, even if it's Sims. He hasn’t been quite comfortable with Camille’s coldness and her ambition to follow through with the Algorithm's command. He clearly looked uncomfortable with Camille’s decision to introduce Vitamin D+ into the supply. What’s more, the fact that he volunteered to take on such a difficult task raises questions about whether he ever intended to go through with it in the first place.

The theory becomes more plausible when Juliette finds Sims rather than another friendly face in the pump room. After the nurse helped Jules escape the Medical Bay, she told her how someone had asked to replace Juliette’s drugs so that she might regain her memories.

Furthermore, just before Shirley closes the door on him, Sims asks Juliette to listen to him. There’s no other explanation for how Sims knew Juliette would be in the pump room unless he were the one who asked the nurse to lead her there in the first place. Moreover, when Camille asks how the nurse could betray them, Sims responds that she was handpicked, which could mean that he particularly chose her to secretly work for him.

Sims might be the double-agent no one saw coming

There’s no doubt that all evidence points to Sims being a double-agent. Despite doing Bernard’s bidding, Sims was never the one to jump into things unquestioningly. He may have had to take a step back, but he always knew what he had to do and for whom. Camille may be his wife, but he clearly doesn’t like how the Algorithm has been manipulating her into doing unspeakable things.

It’s worth mentioning that while it looks like Lukas Kyle saved Bernard from the incinerator, our million dollars are on Sims. Lukas couldn’t have had the resources at the time to extract Bernard and secretly smuggle him out of sight. It’s clear that Lukas had help, and it wasn’t from Kennedy and the others.

What’s even more interesting is that, with all the resources at their disposal, Camille was unable to locate Lukas unless an insider was keeping him safe. It makes sense that it was Sims who saved both Bernard and Lukas and smuggled them down to the void. He gave them supplies for survival and kept Camille off their trail.

He lied about disposing of Bernard, and he very well may be the one who has been looking out for Juliette. We think that ever since he learned about Vitamin D+ and the Safeguard procedure, he has been plotting against the Algorithm. Lukas and Bernard must have told him what he learned down in the void, and now he thinks that whatever Juliette knows offers him a better chance of survival than the Algorithm's plan.

Sims may be acting only in his son's interest, and teaming up with Juliette looks like a better way to go than helping his wife make his son forget about them. Of course, it’s all speculation at this point, but there’s strong evidence that Sims is playing against his wife for a shot at a future that may be outside of the silo.

Silo season 3 episodes are streaming weekly on Apple TV.