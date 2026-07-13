The Vitamin D+ has an important role to play in Silo season 3: So, what is it?

Apple TV’s Silo season 3 is in full swing with twists and turns running rampant in the underground city. Fans didn’t even have time to rejoice in Juliette’s survival because her return has been revealed to be a part of a broader scheme. She was able to save Silo 18 but lost her memories, personality, and soul in the process. She’s now only what Camille and the Algorithm make her to be. However, Juliette being Juliette, she’s resistant and persistent in finding the answers she needs.

It turns out that she isn’t simply being conditioned by feeding lies, but she has been meticulously set up to follow a specific silo protocol. She has been given special drugs that suppress her memories, allowing Camille to fill in the pieces and stories she deems beneficial for the silo’s survival. Unfortunately, it doesn’t stop there: at the end of Silo season 3, episode 2, viewers saw a mysterious barrel labeled “Vitamin D+” being carried to the upper levels, and it's definitely not for health purposes.

Silo season 3. Photo Courtesy of Apple.

Vitamin D+ is related to the memory loss drug used on Juliette

Silo season 3 continues with the parallel storytelling, carefully peeling the layers that explain the events before and inside the silo simultaneously. In Silo 18, things have pretty much returned to normal, but those who helped uncover the silo’s secrets in the past are still on the loose, trying to bring the truth back to light. Despite her memory loss, Juliette is trying to piece everything together, and she may have finally found something.

The crux of episode 2 was the dark truth behind the memory-suppression drug. However, this isn’t the first time the term came up, as Kennedy explained to Juliette that Sims once offered him the chance to “forget everything” by simply taking some medicine. Fortunately, it starts to make sense for Juliette, and she ends up spitting away the “vitamins” they were giving her.

It is then later confirmed during Camille and the Algorithm’s conversation that they have deliberately administered memory loss drugs to Juliette to make her forget the outside world. The origin and details of the elusive medicine are explained in the parallel timeline of the Before Times, when humanity still thrived in a state of normalcy.

It turns out that even before people went into silos, the Americans had developed an obscure treatment plan to help veterans deal with trauma. When Daniel’s sister, Charlotte, crashed during the Iran mission, she was administered the drug for her to become a blank slate in order to deal with the trauma. The leading force behind the treatment, Victor Crnkovich, explains to Daniel that the medicine works as a “drawbridge,” allowing them to control which memories can pass through to the mind.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this is exactly what’s happening to Juliette. They are giving her ‘vitamins’ to keep her memories of the outside from resurfacing. Not only that, but they have barrels full of it marked “Vitamin D+.” The suspicion is confirmed when the Algorithm comments that the ‘vitamin compound’ should be introduced into the water supply before the silo plunges into another rebellion.

The vitamin compound is essential for a particular silo “protocol”

The existence of the silos isn’t as straightforward as treating them as the last frontier for humankind. It’s a perplexing combination of control, survival, and manipulation. Judging by Camille’s actions, the memory loss protocol has always been on the table and in every high-ranking official’s knowledge in the silo. Juliette’s arrival has triggered uncertainty, which the Algorithm has calculated to be “beneficial” up to a certain point.

Whenever a silo is nearing a chaotic event, the forces or the Algorithm causes a deliberate “reset.” The computer voice said they have more than 352 years’ worth of data showing that the “protocol” is a consequential event that ensures the silo’s order and imminent survival. In other words, Vitamin D+ is nothing more than a deliberately developed memory-suppression drug – the same one used on Charlotte Keene and countless others.

Before it is introduced into the water supply for mass memory loss, the drug has been used on individuals like Juliette who are a threat to the silo’s fragile peace. Moreover, it seems that the drug’s effects are long-lasting, if not permanent, because many other silos have successfully followed protocol, including Silo 18, 140 years ago. They are called “full resets,” which will somewhat make the population a completely blank slate – vulnerable to control and manipulation as needed.

At the end of Silo season 3, episode 2, barrels of Vitamin D+ were being rolled up the stairs, meaning that a full reset in Silo 18 is inevitable. However, the question is whether Juliette will remember everything before time runs out.

Silo season 3 episodes come out every week on Apple TV+.