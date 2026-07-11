Silo Season 3: Who did Lukas Kyle and Camille Sims talk to?

Apple TV’s celebrated sci-fi has finally returned with its third installment. As one of the most anticipated shows of 2026, Silo season 3 is living up to fans’ expectations, even earning an almost-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Rebecca Ferguson-led sci-fi dystopia is delivering a crucial iteration of its story as the truth about the silo’s creation may be close to getting exposed.

Silo season 3, episode 1, was a slow-burn affair, with Juliette losing her memories because of the incinerator incident. It was obvious that forces behind the silo wouldn’t let someone like Juliette have free rein over the people. Therefore, Camille was chosen to handle the aftermath of the rebellion and keep things running smoothly. With the help of the mysterious AI voice or the Algorithm, Camille has managed to manipulate Jules’ memories and personality.

Fans would remember that it’s the same computerized voice that talked with Lukas and is responsible for communicating with the head of IT in the vault. However, the show is yet to explain the identity of the voice, but a crazy fan theory suggests that we already know who is behind it.

Lukas and Camille talked to ‘The Algorithm’ in season 2

When Lukas Kyle became Bernard’s shadow, he was tasked with decoding a very important message that would reveal the truth about the silo. The message eventually led him down the tunnels, where he discovered the presence of the artificial intelligence dubbed The Algorithm. Unfortunately, the contents of their conversation aren’t explicitly revealed; rather, Lukas’s reaction to his meeting with the voice was quite ominous and ambiguous, with him even believing that “it’s all over.”

Surprisingly, Lukas has been AWOL ever since the rebellion broke out. He was mentioned briefly in season 3, episode 1, and has been presumed missing alongside Kennedy. As for Camille, she took charge of the silo at the end of season 2, being chosen as the mediator between the Algorithm and Silo 18. Besides Bernard and Lukas, she was the only one to have direct contact with the voice. It has been guiding her to prevent Juliette from remembering the details of her outside trip and the truth about the Safeguard Procedure.

Silo season 3 episode 2 - Credit: Apple TV

The AI voice might belong to a familiar face

It’s hard to tell at this point whether the computerized voice is an actual person talking in real time or an AI setup. A few fan theories suggest that the Algorithms sound a lot like Congressman Daniel Keene. It has been confirmed through the flashback scenes that Daniel played a key role in building the silos. Maybe because he might have been one of the founding members of the silos, his voice was resurrected or used for the system that controlled the underground society.

It’s worth noting that the silos were built hundreds of years ago, so, naturally, Daniel must be long gone. It wouldn’t make sense to believe that he’s there in real time, but nothing can be ruled out at this point. Cryo-sleep and brain-preservation twists aren’t uncommon in dystopian sci-fi; therefore, it wouldn’t be entirely absurd to think that the Algorithm is, in fact, Daniel Keene in some form, especially since the voice hasn’t been credited in the show yet.

Undoubtedly, identifying the voice would be a breakthrough for the silo residents. The truth about who controls the silo and why and eventually destroys it when order falls out of balance would reshape silo 18's destiny for better or for worse.

Until the mystery is solved, Silo season 3 is currently airing on Apple TV+ with episodes coming out weekly.