Sirens ending, explained: What does that ominous ending mean?

After only five episodes, Netflix's limited series Sirens comes to an end. If you thought you knew where the show was headed in its final act, the last episode went ahead and did the exact opposite. There's no way anyone saw that unbelievably shocking ending coming, especially not with its last-minute twists that completely changed everything for Michaela, Devon, and Simone.

Throughout the first four episodes, Sirens built up a fragile dynamic between the three central characters, with each one having more conflict with the other than the next. In the penultimate episode, a tragic incident occurs at the same time sensitive information is brought to Michaela. While it seems like a moment that could make the queen rise even higher, it begins her downfall.

Some viewers might have been looking for a bit more closure from the story, but the Sirens series finale gives us just enough closure while allowing us to fill in the blanks and keep thinking about these characters with the ambiguous ending. But how did the chips fall? Here's what could be wrapped up in the meaning of that seriously chilling, ominous, and bittersweet ending.

Simone makes a power move on Michaela

Following the ending of Sirens episode 4, in which Ethan drunkenly falls off the bluff at Cliff House after Simone turns down his proposal and dumps him, Devon supports Simone in the hospital waiting room. Finally, the sisters seem to come to an understanding with each other and lay it all out there. They also devise a plan about the future now that Simone has been promoted and received a pay raise. She'll pitch in money for their dad so Devon can go sailing with Morgan. The future looks bright!

Unfortunately, thanks to the Vanity Fair photographer, Michaela learned about Simone's kiss with Peter. She doesn't need any added context to the photo or kiss to fire Simone and pack up all of her belongings to donate while she's still at the hospital. When Simone returns home to a cold Michaela, she finds her bare room all packed with the photograph on top of boxes. Michaela collects her phone and Jose drives Simone and her family away. First, they have to pick up Raymond from jail.

Simone sits with her father at the police station, and he begins talking about the things he can remember, like the tragic day that her mother died by suicide with Simone in the car and his subsequent neglect. Sitting silently and having lost everything, she seems to realize that this can't be her life. She doesn't want to go back, so she runs with a steely resolve in her eyes. In the backyard of Cliff House, she locks eyes with Peter in her bedroom. He follows her down to the beach.

She tells him that she doesn't want to work for the Kells anymore and needs to tell him something. We don't see what she says to him, but Jose returns to retrieve the photo of Peter and Simone kissing from the safe as Devon searches the gala for Simone. Devon finds Michaela first and confronts her about firing Simone and those pesky murder accusations in front of everyone, prompting Michaela to clear up that Peter's first wife became a recluse after plastic surgery disfigured her face.

Sirens ending, explained

In the middle of the gala, Peter pulls Michaela in the kitchen and ends their marriage. Simone comes down the stairs in a light blue gown and straightened hair. It's a chilling moment to see Simone's abrupt plan to usurp the queen come together all at once. She made a decision to become someone else and hurt someone she looked up to, someone who ended up hurting her, to avoid returning to her real home and facing the trauma of her past and her family.

When Devon spots her sister at the gala, she's taken aback. She's with Peter? She's acting like nothing happened? She's acting different but thinking everything between them is the same? Devon's stunned to see that character development from earlier completely wash away. The realization that her sister would climb over anyone makes Devon's decision to take care of their father all the more clear. She was proud to sacrifice her life to care for Simone, and she wants to do it again.

The real Simone's still in there somewhere. She tearfully promises to fly Devon into the city in the fall, but they both know nothing will ever be the same between them. They might not actually see each other again. With one last "I love you," they part. It's heartbreaking. Devon doesn't want this for her sister, and she doesn't want it for herself. On the ferry ride home, Devon spots Michaela riding along and apologizes too her. Suddenly, she sees Michaela for who she is, not the "monster" persona.

In the closing scene of the series, Simone stands in the backyard of Cliff House at sunset looking down at the beach. It's all hers now. While some might believe that this could be the perfect opening for a season 2, it's actually a rather poignant and thought-provoking ending. Devon watched the power imbalance between Simone and Michaela and their ultimate battle for control. She almost fell victim but couldn't stop her sister's inevitable loss of character. It punchs you right in the stomach.

