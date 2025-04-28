Meghann Fahy tries to get her sister away from cult-ish boss in Sirens on Netflix trailer

There's something about documentaries that tell the stories of real-life cults and cult leaders that continually fascinate me. I'm always drawn to watching those tales to see just how deep some people will be in something they believe in. And while Sirens on Netflix is not a documentary, it seems like the boss at the center of the tale is very cult-ish, and Meghann Fahy's character needs to get her sister away from her!

The streamer released the trailer for the upcoming dark comedy to give us an idea of what to expect, and we're definitely excited for everything to come! Sirens premieres Thursday, May 22, 2025 on Netflix. There's a total of 5 episodes of the limited series. So this watch will be a breeze! Plus, give me anything Fahy is in, and you can count me in! Check out the trailer below before we get into more details of the show.

Fahy takes on the role of Devon, and she's definitely a contrast visually compared to her polished sister Simone who fits right in with everyone else who looks "like an easter egg." Devon's words, not mine. But that line in the trailer made me laugh!

Simone truly respects her boss, "enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell," per the synopsis. Maybe a little too much though. Devon is going to try and do all she can to get her sister back and out of the Kell's lavish estate. Though Michaela may not let Simone go so easy. Will Devon be able to do it? We surely hope so!

Sirens. (L to R) Glenn Howerton as Ethan, Milly Alcock as Simone, Meghann Fahy as Devon in episode 101 of Sirens. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

The new series that's an "incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class" stars Fahy as Devon, Milly Alcock as Simone, Julianne Moore as Michaela, Kevin Bacon as Michaela's husband Peter Kell, It's Always Sunny's Glenn Howerton as Ethan Corbin III, Bill Camp as Devon and Simone's father Bruce DeWitt, and Felix Solis as Jose. Molly Smith Metzler serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside EPs Margot Robbie, Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, and Colin McKenna.

From the looks of it, I know it's going to be my next obsession just the way Simone seems to be obsessed with Michaela. I'm really looking forward to the show and to see where the story happening over Labor Day Weekend goes. I feel like this is a bit of a unique story, which is always refreshing as a viewer. Check out some more images below!

Sirens. (L to R) Milly Alcock as Simone, Julianne Moore as Michaela in episode 101 of Sirens. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Sirens. Milly Alcock as Simone in episode 101 of Sirens. Cr. Macall Polay/Netflix © 2025

Sirens. Julianne Moore in episode 102 of Sirens. Cr. Macall Polay/Netflix © 2025

Sirens premieres Thursday, May 22, 2025 on Netflix.