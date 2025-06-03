Slow Horses season 5 comes out this fall on Apple TV+ (get a first look!)

Even though we still have the whole summer ahead of us, Apple TV+ continues to set up its fall 2025 slate for success with some of its best, fan-favorite original series. The streamer has already announced the September premiere date for The Morning Show season 4, and just a few weeks after the buzzy drama series returns, Slow Horses will be back for another round of espionage.

Mark your calendars because Apple TV+ announced that Slow Horses season 5 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 24. On the premiere date, the first two episodes of the season will drop, though the six-episode season will continue airing weekly episodes until the season finale on Oct. 22. That puts the Emmy Award-nominated series on the air for less than a month, which is normal.

Slow Horses season 5 was renewed back in January 2024 ahead of the season 4 premiere in September 2024. Following the season 4 finale that same month, Apple TV+ renewed the hit series for a sixth season. Seeing as there are nine total books in the Slough House book series by Mick Herron, Apple TV+ will likely keep the show going to close out the complete story.

Slow Horses season 5 premieres in September 2025

According to Apple's press release, Slow Horses season 5 adapts London Rules, the fifth book in Herron's series, and according to Deadline, season 6 will adapt books 6 and 7, Joe Country and Slough House. But before we get too ahead of ourselves with what's to come in the next season, let's first take a closer look at what to expect from season 5 in September.

In the new season, Slough House's own Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) begins a new relationship with a woman full of glamour and intrigue. However, strange events begin to pop up across the city, prompting the team to figure how how each event might be connected to the other. Lamb (Gary Oldman) leads the charge and makes sure to follow the "London Rules."

Here's the official Slow Horses season 5 synopsis from Apple TV+'s press release:

"In season five of Slow Horses, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend. When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply."

While revealing the release date, Apple TV+ also dropped some exciting photos from the new season, and they showcase all of our favorite characters back in action. The photos even give us a first glimpse at some new guest stars, including Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed, who will appear in season 5. Check out first-look images Apple TV+ shared along with the release date!

Slow Horses season 5 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 24 on Apple TV+.