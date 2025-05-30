The Morning Show season 4 is finally back on the air this fall! (Release date and images)

It's been such a long time waiting for The Morning Show season 4 to get back on the air, or on our screens rather, and for Apple TV+ to even announce when in the world the addictive drama was going to return. Well, the streamer has finally gifted us with lots of new information about the new season including the release date, synopsis, and new images.

The Morning Show season 4 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 on Apple TV+. Though the streamer is known for multi-episode releases on premiere days, that won't be the case this time. Only one installment will be available, followed by one episode weekly until the finale on Nov. 19, 2025. Like its predecessors, there will be a total of 10 episodes.

The Morning Show season 4 on Apple TV+

Are you ready to learn more about what's to come? Well, what's interesting is that season 4 takes place two years after the end of the third season. As a reminder, there were two big cliffhangers we were left with. First, Alex proposed the UBA and NBN merger, while Bradley and her brother turned themselves in for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol attack, and the fact she tried to hide he was there. So where do the employees of this complicated company and newsroom go next? Check out the synopsis for the details:

"Season four of The Morning Show opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real? "

The Morning Show season 4 stars Jennifer Aniston as Alex, Reese Witherspoon as Bradley, Billy Crudup as Cory, Karen Pittman as Mia, Nicole Beharie as Christina, Nestor Carbonell as Yanko, Mark Duplass as Chip, and Greta Lee as Stella. We weren't sure if he would return, but we're happy to confirm that Apple TV+ also has Jon Hamm as Paul Marks is part of the cast!

This is great news because even though his character was a real jerk, I'm a fan of Hamm's and I'm sure many of you are too. It will be interesting to see how he's handling this merger, and whether he and Alex are able to make amends. He did her dirty in season 3, that's for sure. One person not on the cast list is Julianna Margulies as Laura who has already previously stated she's not returning. Not good news for Bradley and Laura fans.

There's some newcomers this time as well including Jeremy Irons as Alex's father Martin Levy, Marion Cotillard, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, and Boyd Holbrook. Aniston and Witherspoon serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Charlotte Stoudt.

According to PEOPLE, Cotillard takes on the role of Celine Dumon, a "savvy operator from a storied European family," while Pierre is Miles, an "acclaimed visual artist." Harper is Ben, a newcomer at the now merged company as the head of sports. Finally, Holbrook will play a podcaster named Brodie. Check out some more first-look images of the cast below!

