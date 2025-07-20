Slow Horses star lands leading role in Apple TV+'s Berlin Noir series

Jack Lowden is stepping out of the shadows of British intelligence and into the smoke-filled streets of 1920s Berlin. The Slow Horses star has officially landed the lead role in Apple TV+’s upcoming Berlin Noir series, which is based on the Berlin Noir detective novels by Philip Kerr.

Tom Shankland (Rogue Heroes, The Serpent) is signed on to direct and also serves as an executive producer. The show is currently untitled, but the adaptation is being written by Peter Straughan (Wolf Hall, Conclave). Straughan is also an executive producer along with Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Ryan Rasmussen, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman.

Jack Lowden At "The Fifth Step" Press Night - After Party | Dave Benett/GettyImages

The first season will reportedly be adapted from Metropolis, which is the final book published in Kerr’s Berlin Noir book series, though chronologically it serves as a prequel. Set in 1928 Berlin, the story follows a young Bernie Gunther, a police officer who has just been promoted to the city’s elite Murder Squad. His first major case involves a suspected serial killer who is murdering marginalized people.

Here's what the show is about via Variety:

"Bernie is a police officer, newly promoted to the intimidating and elite Berlin Murder Squad, and must investigate what seems to be a serial killer targeting victims on the fringes of society. Bernie’s Berlin is a city of unprecedented freedom and dizzying turbulence, the Nazis just a distant nightmare waiting in the wings. With the political and social world shifting to a new norm, we see Bernie fighting for truth, whatever the cost."

Lowden takes on the role of Bernie. He is best known for starring as British MI5 agent River Cartwright in the spy thriller Slow Horses. Given that Slow Horses is an Apple TV+ series as well, the Berlin Noir series will be his second project at the streaming service. Lowden also had roles in the TV shows Wolf Hall, The Gold and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. You might also recognize him from the movies Dunkirk, Mary Queen of Scots and Tornado.

Other than this Berlin Noir series, we'll see him next in Netflix's upcoming Pride and Prejudice six-part series adaptation. He's also in the upcoming movies Rogue Trooper and Ella McCay.

Unfortunately, no other actors have been attached to this untitled Apple TV+ series so far. Now that we have our leading actor, we should start hearing about more casting announcements soon. As you wait for more information about this show, we recommend checking out Kerr's Berlin Noir book series. More specifically, the novel Metropolis. This book tells the origin story of Bernie Gunther. It's currently available for purchase on Amazon as a paperback, hardcover, or eBook at various prices.

