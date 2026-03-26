Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen episode 3 recap: Victoria's fake funeral

As we get deeper into Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, the creepier and weirder the story and characters get. The previous episodes ended with a mysterious person outside Somerhouse, and episode 3 begins from seemingly this person's point of view inside the house. We're suddenly joining Boris while removing the fur from a deceased dog, a gory moment that takes you by surprise.

He hears an odd noise, but doesn't manage to see whoever might be sneaking inside the house. Before long, we're back in this person's point of view and hearing their breathing. It's unsettling, but nothing ultimately happens as whoever it is watches Rachel and Nicky sleeping. In the morning, she's snuck out early to retrieve an apology cake and flowers to set things right with the Cunninghams.

Rachel works on an apology note as well, and she's still being watched by this creepy figure. However, when she runs into people preparing the wedding, the camera switches and there's nothing and no one behind her. Nicky has become overwhelmed by his mom's diagnosis, and Rachel suggests postponing the wedding, but he still wants to move forward.

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen. (L to R) Adam DiMarco as Nicky Cunningham, Camila Morrone as Rachel Harkin in episode 103 of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

When Rachel joins Portia to help with wedding preparations, she explains that she's wired to feel paranoid. Portia reveals that she couldn't find a digital trail for Rachel, but she doesn't explain why she's not on social media. Portia allows her stress to manifest in cutting words aimed at Rachel, who doesn't take them to heart and asks Portia to be her maid of honor. She doesn't answer.

Rachel next joins Victoria, who's going through photos from Nicky's childhood and takes a polaroid of Rachel to join the pile. She approaches the topic of how the family is dealing with Victoria's impending death, and Victoria asks if Rachel has dealt with her own mother's death. She says that there's nothing left to deal with since she never really knew her mother, but Victoria counters that she is what's left.

Nell interrupts Jules' relaxing bath time and they exchange heated words about Nicky and Rachel, and Jules ends up forcing Nell to simulate drowning him. It's an extremely inopportune moment for Rachel to happen upon them, but as she overhears, she was right that no one has dealt with Victoria's death. She asks them chicken or fish, and Jules prompts her to write her own vows.

Rachel gets kidnapped after the family meeting

Rachel catches Nicky arguing with Boris, and she decides to call a family meeting to force the Cunninghams to talk to each other before things get worse before the wedding. She's getting her doctorate in behavioral psychology, so she's the perfect person to lead this conversation. Unfortunately, she doesn't make any inroads. She suggests spending time alone to process and regroup.

After the failed attempt at group therapy, Rachel and Nell go for a walk in the woods, and she expresses that she's had a bad feeling that something bad is going to happen and it hasn't gone away. Later that night, they gather again, sitting in a circle with candles, and express how they're feeling about Victoria with their backs facing her. They burn the effigy they fashioned for the fake funeral.

Meanwhile, Jude walks around the property with the video camera Rachel gave him and ends up in Boris' taxidermy room. He's breathing heavily while exploring the room in the dark. When he turns, there's a terrifying man hiding against the wall. While everyone sleeps, Rachel eats a slice of the cake she bought as a man, possibly the one Jude saw, grabs her and drags her out of the house.