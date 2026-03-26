Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen episode 6 recap: Summoning the living dead

After learning the truth about the curse of her bloodline and how it could transfer to Nicky, Rachel announced the news to everyone during their rehearsal dinner. Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen episode 6 picks up in the aftermath of Nicky's lies coming to light as Rachel wakes up Nell in the middle of the night to ask for a supposedly illegal favor. Nicky finds her missing from their room.

With one day remaining until the wedding, Rachel left her ring on the bedside table with her dad's warning framed, "I'm sorry" added in red. She and Nell break into the county clerk's office after her realization that multiple people in her bloodline survived the curse. She wants to find out how by finding her mother's parents. Nicky's worried that she's run off with Nell, his ex-girlfriend.

Boris wants to take Nicky out hunting to get his mind off of Rachel, but he's not excited when Jules is determined to come along. Meanwhile, Rachel finds a marriage record for other relatives of hers who also got married in the area, giving her a new theory that this is a death trap that pulls her bloodline in to kill them. Nell finds a death certificate for the relative, who died the same day as her wedding.

Rachel searches for answers within her bloodline

Digging deeper, Rachel and Nell dive into various files in order to create a Harkin family tree. In the woods, Boris and his sons set the fox trap and share a drink together. When he goes off to pee, Nicky and Jules calmly clear the air... until it gets less calm when they talk about Nell and the curse situation. Jules pushes him to be more honest with Rachel and convince her that he's her soulmate.

When the trio rushes to kill the fox they trapped, they discover its leg stuck in the trap with blood-drenched snow. It got away. Back at the county clerk's office, Rachel and Nell have made great progress on the family tree. Some of her family members didn't get engaged and avoided marriage altogether, suggesting they knew about the curse. But even more died on their wedding day.

Nell notices that each marriage certificate has the same witness signature, meaning he would be over 200 years old. Rachel explains that the curse spread to his family because he didn't marry his fiancée and he's been forced to witness every wedding in the Harkin line. With all of the evidence in front of them, Nell finally believes Rachel that the curse situation is real. She openly wonders if Rachel could just leave, but she doesn't want to do that to Nicky and have the curse spread to his bloodline.

Rachel seems to have accepted that the only option for her is to go through with the wedding and face what will happen. She will either live or die, a 50/50 shot. In the woods, the trio search for the injured fox until Jules finally gives up and goes home before announcing that he and Nell are getting divorced. Speaking of marriage, Nell finds a record of a Harkin who was married for 57 years. Even though she's dead, Rachel is determined to talk to this Arlene Harkin.

After they return home for the bachelorette party, Rachel changes into her festive outfit and gets accosted by Portia about being late. But Portia agress to help her summon the dead, which she obviously knows how to do based on the supernatural book in her room. Portia leads the ritual along with Rachel and Nell, and Rachel asks Arlene how she survived the curse. When the group removes their hand from the homemade Ouija board, it moves on its own. Portia's summoning worked.

Portia summons Arlene Harkin and gets possessed

Death appears to be in the room, and the lights begin to flicker in the house. Rachel's hair rises into the air, the fireplace lights on its own, and something hit Portia in the face and bloodied her nose. On the floor, Rachel notices that the sprawled out letters Portia placed have been arranged to spell "Living Dead." Rachel got her message from Arlene.

Deep in the woods after nightfall, Boris holds the fox's severed leg while apologizing to Nicky for setting a high standard for marriage when Boris and Victoria's relationship has a major secret. Back in her room, Rachel attempts to summon Arlene again on her own to find out what she meant by the code. Nell joins her for another attempt, which doesn't work. Nell tries to comfort her by telling her to believe the version of herself who loved Nicky and accepted his proposal.

They share drink and Nell confides in Rachel that she and Jules are getting a divorce. After sharing that news, Nell kisses Rachel on the lips, which takes them both by surprise. Back at home, Nicky asks his mother if it's true that she cheated on his dad in the past, before he was born. She denies that it was cheating, but Nicky is angry that they lied about their perfect 30-year marriage.

In the middle of their argument, Victoria has passed out and gone lifeless. While Death appears to swirl around the hallways of Somerhouse, Rachel and Nell are now making out until Portia appears and pulls Rachel's head backwards by her hair. Looking overhead, Portia says, "You called me here, didn't you?" With blood running down her face, Portia's clearly possessed as she crawls and mutters, "Something living, something dead, something stolen, something red." Is that the secret to living?