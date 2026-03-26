Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen episode 7 recap: Rachel assembles the ritual

We're getting closer and closer to Rachel and Nicky's wedding day, and Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen episode 7 begins in the aftermath of episode 6's various cliffhangers. Nicky's fight with his mother led to her possible death, while Rachel's quest for answers about her own looming death brought her to kiss Nell and get Portia possessed with one of her ancestors.

The penultimate episode picks up one hour before the wedding as Victoria remains in a coma at home. She's been having seizures and the family is fighting about the state of the wedding. Portia's advocating for the wedding to be canceled because Rachel made her "summon the devil" (she didn't), but Rachel remains committed to marrying Nicky. She loves him and his family.

Rachel pulls Nell aside to tell her about the plan to follow through with the ritual Portia uttered when she was possessed. She believes "something living, something dead, something stolen, something red" is the key to staying alive. The pages of Portia's book contain the instructions for the ritual. They need to collect and combine each item and drink the potion, which will turn her into Nicky's soulmate if she isn't already.

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen. (L to R) Jeff Wilbusch as Jules, Sawyer Fraser as Jude, Karla Crome as Nell, Jennifer Jason Leigh as Victoria, Gus Birney as Portia, Ted Levine as Boris, Adam DiMarco as Nicky Cunningham in episode 107 of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The Witness arrives for the wedding

Nell worries about the ramifications of the ritual, but Rachel doesn't care about the consequences if she doesn't die. It's a race against the clock to collect each item, but Portia's making it harder by claiming she called off the wedding. The Witness and other guests arrive at the house for the ceremony because Portia didn't actually call it off. Rachel's still trying to calm her down and get her blood for the ritual. Jude lost the rings, which is even more added chaos.

Rachel confronts The Witness, who's wearing "treasures" from her parents. She breaks the glass after sharing a drink with The Witness and races her way into Victoria's room. Rachel cuts a lock of her hair and gets interrupted by Boris, recovering quickly by claiming she was checking on her. Before leaving the room, Rachel tries to convince Boris not to give his wife the lethal injection.

Ultimately, she doesn't convince him of anything and she grants his wish to have alone time with her. She next turns to Jules to help her remove a bone for the ritual, and they decide to remove her right pinky toe. In spite of their best attempts, the amputation of her toe is painful for Rachel, and everyone waiting at the ceremony hears her scream. Jules stitches her back up and she's off to find Nicky.

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen. (L to R) Adam DiMarco as Nicky Cunningham, Camila Morrone as Rachel Harkin in episode 107 of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Rachel finishes the ritual with one last ingredient from Nicky

Limping through the house, Rachel discovers that she has already been added to the Cunningham family painting before picking up a lucky penny and finding Nicky. Because she needs the seed of the groom, she initiates intimacy. Nicky admits that he placed the lucky penny in the hallway for her. She straddles him as they kiss and begin having sex. When they're finished, Nicky admits that he doesn't know who he is with everything to has happened in the past week, especially with his parents.

Rachel assures him that he's a good person and that she will change into a good person for him. It's a vulnerable conversation that they probably needed to have, and it could be just in the nick of time. She admits that she made out with Nellie, but he already knew because Jules told him. He isn't mad at her, though. Just before their wedding, they seem to finally be in a good place.

Portia interrupts them with the announcement that Victoria has woken up, and Nicky rushes to be by her side. Rachel grabs a wine glass and scoops Nicky's semen into the liquid that's already inside. As the family gathers by Victoria's bedside and dresses her for the wedding, Rachel places her toe and Victoria's hair in the glass. Portia had the rings all along and the family gets set at the altar, preparing for Rachel's descent. Back in her room, she holds the lucky penny and wine glass. Will she drink it?