Spider-Noir season 1 episode 6 review: Nightmare on a Gurney

Opening with a visit from Ogden to Ben, viewers get an immediate revelation in Spider-Noir episode 6. Disclosing that he's also a World War I veteran, which was a big part of episode 5, Ogden reveals the German experiment that gave them all superpowers has caused him to rapidly age.

Upon hearing the beginnings of his story, Ben invites Ogden into his apartment to drink, and the two discuss the files that were stolen from Faber's office. The conversation then moves to Ogden's request for Ben to cooperate with Dr. Faber, but the lead character refuses and says he's leaving town. Queue the episode's inciting incident as Ogden drugs Ben, forcing him to cooperate completely against his will.

Waking up in Dr. Faber's private laboratory, Ben finds himself handcuffed to a hospital bed and still affected by the drugs that Ogden used to kidnap him. Flashbacks ensue to Ben's wartime troubles, these sequences being both visually appealing and contextually relevant to the character's arc of development.

It's also revealed in the episode's first half that Ogden is actually the son of Dr. Faber, this being the impetus for the latter's driving goal. She hopes to find a cure so that Ogden stops aging, and she actually achieves this feat by operating on Ben.

Subdued elements of sound design and shaky point-of-view shots key the viewer into Ben Reilly's psychological unease. There's also a sequence of Ben having a nightmare during the operation, with shots of spiders crawling out of a hole in his gut providing even more anxiety. The scene is replete with inventive and gorgeous visuals, as is typically the case for Spider-Noir in general.

Though the doctor wishes to kill him, Ben is freed by Ogden as repayment. During the war, Ben saved the lives of Ogden and several others, and while the two are considered even, one of the veterans meets their demise before the end of the episode.

In one of the show's first consequential death scenes, Ogden and Faber are killed by Silvermane and his crew of metahumans.

The primary antagonist came to the facility looking for more recruits, having been tipped off by Robbie's publication. They came up short in their goal, but as per usual with Silvermane and company, bodies were left in their wake.

They also blew up the laboratory, and not only did Ben manage to escape with his life, but he also got out with the antidote in hand.

This leaves Spider-Noir season 1 pretty up in the air for its penultimate and seventh episode of the season, but the endgame does feel near. It's only a matter of time before some true answers are revealed with regard to both Silvermane's story line and the newfound antidote.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for our review of Spider-Noir episode 7! All eight episodes of Spider-Noir's first season are now streaming on Prime Video and MGM+.