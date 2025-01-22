Fans cannot wait for Squid Game season 3, coming to Netflix this year! However, we cannot get over the characters that either resonated so well with the viewers, or were a much-needed classic embedment within the story.

We can't help but compare Jan Deok-su from season 1 and Thanos who we met in the second season. If you think about it, they are quite similar. Yet entirely different in their own ways as well.

There certainly remains an emotional investment with a typical character, but no, I’m not talking about any investment with these two. Despite each character entering the game helplessly to win a handsome amount of money that would help solve their life problems, every character seemed weak and vulnerable. So the question raised is: Are Jang Deok-su and Thanos villainous or just eccentric?

Courtesy: Netflix

Jang Deok-su: Player 101 in season 1

Deok-su in Squid Game season 1 was an interesting character. Known for his aggressive behavior, he had a history of violence and was a gangster by mentality. It gave him an edge to make use of his brutal tactics to win the game.

He showed no remorse for hurting other players, even if it meant killing them. This was a sheer reflection of his hardened criminal background and an evident Hobson's choice to win the game at any cost.

Since he entered the game to pay off his gambling debts, he had resorted to cruel desperation, openly showing violence as a clever tool to achieve his goals. He was free of hesitation, let alone killing someone for the sake of gaining more money in the piggy bank hanging above their heads, and getting more chances to win the game. Sadistic, yes?

Deok-su’s only aim in the game was to terrorize other players, targeting the weaker ones, leading to the clear conclusion of him being a low-functioning sociopath. Other players were disgusted by his rage combined with cruelty. Savagely vile and disregarding getting his hands dirty with someone else’s blood was his true nature. It could be due to an apparent intelligent demeanor through aptly strategizing at certain moments.

He was true to the game, but not with his relations. He became more heartless when he realized there was no punishment for killing others in the games. He constantly made use of his power, even if it was against his close ones. He is not someone who would sacrifice himself for others and would rather die out of his ego. Though he was afraid of death himself.

Choi Seung-hyun as Thanos in Squid Game season 2 | Netflix

Thanos: Player 230 in season 2

In comparison, Thanos isn’t as merciless. A typical example was witnessed when he asked his sidekick Nam-gyu to show respect to Se-mi since she was the oldest in the group. He was also the one seen cheering for other teams when players faced the six-legged races in Squid Game season 2 on Netflix.

Unquestionably, Thanos was as desperate as Deok-su to win the game. He wanted to pay off his debts too. His debts were related to failed cryptocurrency investments. Also, unquestionably again, he was ruthless. His chaotic and erroneous behavior raised a question mark. He tended to be callous at times, especially during the brawl in the bathroom.

His use of drugs made him psychotic where he found a thrill in hurting others, particularly in the Red Light, Green Light game. He showed an inclination to reach the level of rage where his murderous intensities were explicit. It was unsettling yet entertaining to watch Thanos when someone confronted him as this is what triggered him the most.

You ought to agree that his chaotic energy cannot be ignored. In the most tense situation, like the Mingle game, when the music was played, he and his sidekick were the only ones seen dancing. He was fun and quirky when he flirted with Player 196. I was left with no choice but to laugh at the way he came running to press the blue circle button as a vote for the continuation of the game. He looked like a total jester pressing the button with his comical facial expressions!

The bottom line

And so in looking at the two sort of antagonists in the games, Jang Deok-su is more of an unequivocal villain while Thanos is more offbeat. Thanos is unpredictable, whereas Deok-su is a clear manipulator, selfish for his own gains in the game, and will do whatever it takes to get what he wants.

They both need a standing ovation; Jang Deok-su for being such an outright villain, showing the darkest sides of humanity, and Thanos for bringing in the much-needed depth with an unforgettable eccentric touch.

Both seasons of Squid Game are streaming on Netflix. Season 3 arrives sometime in 2025.