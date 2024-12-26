Good news fellow Squid Game fans! Season 3 has already been renewed by Netflix. The streamer shared the news long before Squid Game season 2 even came out, which was today. We first got confirmation that the show would be returning for a third and final season back in summer 2024. It always feels so great getting ready to watch a new season of a series, knowing that there's more to come.

The streaming service also shared that the third season would be the final one, concluding this awesome and very unique show. I'm going to be so sad to see it end. Though I do appreciate that the creative team, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk in particular, didn't want to stretch this story out longer than needed.

NohJu Han/Netflix

Even if it is as huge as the South Korean series. But sometimes, it's the most popular and hit shows that you need to bring to an end at the right time. After all, how many more times can Gi-hun/Player 456 escape death? Unless it's turned into an anthology series. But honestly, I'd rather have the show remain like this with a main and central character I'm already emotionally invested in.

Season 3 will be coming out sometime in 2025. No official release date has been shared yet. So in the meantime, we're thinking about the questions season 2 has left us with, and what we want the third season to answer. Check them out below:

Will Gi-hun find out who the Front Man really is?

The place is now a mess. So will the games continue or be cancelled? I'm assuming they'll continue. This is probably a very "fun" twist for the sick rich people watching. What are the other games are in store for the players?

How did they know about the GPS tracker in Gi-hun's tooth?

Who's going to make it out alive to the end because there's still quite a few main characters left?

Will we get more of the Front Man's backstory and how he first got the job?

Is there any hope for a reconciliation between the two brothers? Honestly, not for In-ho's sake, but for his brother, detective Jun-ho because he's such a sweet soul.

What's the deal with Captain Park? Is he working for the Front Man or someone else?

Where is this organ harvesting storyline going and will Pink Soldier 011 be able to stop them, or is she even alive? Her fate was left unanswered.

Will Pink Soldier 011 reunite with her daughter (if she's alive), and what happened to her husband?

Is Gi-hun ever going to really be able to stop these games and find peace? Perhaps reconcile with his daughter?

Is there going to be more backstory in how the Squid Games were established, other than us knowing the creator was the Old Man from season 1?

What in the world did that post credits scene mean?

I'm sure there's still even more questions that I'm not thinking about, but these are the main ones that first come to mind thinking about Squid Game season 2 and the show overall. Many of the loose ends from season 1 were tied up, but there's still a few. And the second season definitely opened the door to more questions!

Squid Game season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.