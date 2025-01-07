Squid Game season 2 editing error is giving Game of Thrones coffee cup flashbacks

Two weeks will soon have passed since the release of Squid Game season 2 on Netflix, and the latest buzz surrounding the survival thriller is an editing error that seemed to have slipped past the show's creative team during post-production. How this mistake occurred is unclear, but some viewers quickly spotted it while watching the new season.

It all happens in the season 2 finale titled "Friend or Foe." When the players rebel against the masked pink guards in their common area, you can see one of the cameramen in the background filming everything occurring. It all happens so fast, so you probably didn't catch it and were more focused on all the action. But some viewers had an eagle eye for spotting this error.

In Squid Game season 2, episode 7, fast forward to the 22:39 mark and look in the top right corner. You'll see a cameraman dressed in all black holding a camera. His camera is aimed at a player who is shooting at a masked pink guard. Here's a screenshot of the clip via The Canadian Lad on X:

The cameraman appears in Squid Game Season 2, Episode 7 at about 22 minutes. pic.twitter.com/gis1FPLs7I — The Canadian Lad (@thecanadianbrat) January 7, 2025

Could this error have occurred because the editors were rushing to edit the episodes so the show could be released on time? Possibly. I mean, it wouldn't be the first time an error like this has happened. Remember the infamous coffee cup fiasco in Game of Thrones? In the fourth episode of the eighth season, there's a scene in the fantasy drama series where Daenerys Targaryen is shown sitting at a table, and in front of her is a modern-looking takeout coffee cup.

Obviously, this modern coffee cup shouldn't have been in the scene, seeing as though the show takes place in a medieval fantasy setting. After this scene went viral, HBO had the show's creative team go back into the editing room to digitally remove the cup from the episode.

Game of Thrones art director Hauke Richter spoke with TMZ at the time and explained that the editing error was an accident. He said, "We are usually so diligent that this does not happen. The shoot was very hard and demanding and it is likely that after a very tiring ep 3 shoot, this was simply overlooked by an exhausted crew."

Neither Netflix nor the Squid Game creative team has spoken out about this major editing error in the season 2 finale, and viewers can still see it in the episode. However, now that this has gone viral, it'll likely catch the streamer's attention soon.

Get ready because Squid Game returns with its third and final installment sometime this year!