Squid Game season 2 parents guide: Be mindful of the TV-MA age rating

I've said this many times, but Squid Game as a show in general really isn't for the faint of heart. It's very intense and is not for everybody. And that definitely includes teenagers and kids. With season 2 now streaming on Netflix, you might be wondering what the official age rating of the series is and whether it's an appropriate watch for a younger audience.

Squid Game season 2 is rated TV-MA. According to Netflix, this mature rating was given due to language, nudity, sex, smoking, suicide, and violence. As a reminder, a TV-MA rating means that the show contains scenes that are not suitable for those who are under the age of 17 years old.

NohJu Han/Netflix

Alright, let's break it down. In terms of nudity and sex, there really isn't any of that happening in season 2. There's one scene in the first episode when Gi-hun/Player 456 takes the chip implanted by the game out from behind his ear with a knife, and he takes off all his clothes to change. There's a quick shot of him naked from behind, but that's all in terms of sex and nudity. There's also some smoking and drinking, as well as one player taking drugs. There are a good number of swear words tossed around as all the characters are adults. So do be mindful of that.

Where the mature rating comes in more I think is definitely in the violence and suicide. The series is pretty graphic, which is a given as it's a show that portrays people dying if they lose a game. Not just dying, but being gunned down and killed. The sight of blood is frequent, and sometimes just left on the floor or even spilling over a character's face. There's also the organ harvesting storyline, which can be quite graphic at times. There's one scene in particular where the person's eyes are taken out and their body is all opened up.

No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

There are some characters who also take their own lives in the second season. In one scene the character is sitting there dead as the others are talking around him. In general, there's just a lot of fighting and dying. I would say that the series would be an alright watch for those 15 and up, depending on your comfort level. Though I would be very cautious for teens who are a little younger. And this is definitely a big no for kids, even if there's adult supervision. The survival thriller is rated mature for a reason.

So again, it depends on your comfort level. The main thing to be cautious about is the violence and death. I'd day maybe you can skim through the series first to see if you'd feel comfortable with your teens watching. The show can also be very intense, so there's a psychological element to think about too.

Squid Game season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.