Squid Game star Park Gyu-young may have just spoiled a major plot point for season 3

Uh oh! We have some news to report about the upcoming Squid Game season 3, and it may or may not be something you want to hear. This just in: one of season 2's newest stars, Park Gyu-young, could possibly be in hot water after potentially letting slip a significant spoiler about the upcoming third season. Read more about this below.

Alright, so when did it all begin? It all started on Jan. 8, 2025, in South Korea, which means it was Jan. 7 at the time in the U.S. Park Gyu-young, who is known for portraying North Korean defector and pink guard Kang No-eul in Squid Game season 2, reportedly uploaded a behind-the-scenes photo of the survival thriller series via her Instagram story. So, what's the issue? Well, it lies in who else appears in the picture and what they’re wearing.

Spoilers from Squid Game season 2 ahead!

In the now-deleted photo, Gyu-young can be seen relaxing in a chair while dressed up in her pink guard gear. Next to her, also dressed in pink guard gear, looks to be Squid Game season 2 star Lee Jin-wook. It appears they were resting between takes. You can check out the photo here via the K-Drama Handle X account. Jin-wook plays the role of Park Gyeong-seok in the series, a desperate father who joins the deadly competition to get the cash prize to treat his daughter's cancer.

The last time we saw Gyeong-seok onscreen in the second season, it looked like he had been shot and killed by a pink guard during the armed rebellion in the season 2 finale. Well, that might not be the case based on this photo. Since he had a pink guard uniform on, it looks like he might not be dead after all. If you recall from the second season, No-eul and Gyeong-seok somewhat knew each other outside the games. After finding out that Gyeong-seok had a sick daughter, No-eul seemed to want to help him in a way. Even during the games, it looked like she was always watching him to make sure he survived.

Could No-eul have been the pink guard who shot him? Could she have shot him in a way where he wasn't fatally wounded so that he could join her on the other side? Possibly! That would make sense why the actor behind the Gyeong-seok character was shown wearing a pink guard uniform in the now-deleted picture. This could be a photo that was taken while shooting the third season.

Gyu-young deleted the picture shortly after sharing it on her Instagram story, and her agency, Saram Entertainment, quickly released a short statement asking fans to "Please confirm the details through Season 3." However, the agency provided no additional explanation regarding the matter. Neither Netflix nor the Squid Game team has addressed the issue either.

It's never good when an actor or actress shares a spoiler about a movie or show, whether it's intentional or unintentional. In the entertainment industry, they typically sign contracts that include clauses preventing them from sharing plot details prematurely. If they break this rule, they may face consequences such as a hefty fee or other penalties. Obviously, we wouldn't want this to happen to Gyu-young, but it's possible.

Squid Game season 3 is slated to be released sometime this year. Stay tuned to Show Snob for the official release date!