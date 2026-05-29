Star City season 1 episode 1 recap: Welcome to the Soviet space race

When For All Mankind debuted on Apple TV in 2019, it was a fascinating drama diving into the space race and presenting an alternate history. One of the first shocking moments was a reversal of history—in this timeline, it was the Soviet Union that got to the Moon first, changing the course of history. While For All Mankind played out as an exploration of history from the perspective of the United States, that’s only half the story.

In a new spin-off, Star City, which debuts with a two-episode premier this week, we get the rest of the story. The series focuses on the Soviet story during that time, rewinding all the way back to the 1960s when they took the lead in the space race. The pilot, “The Eyes,” introduces us to this world and the people that call it home.

Making history

We begin with what seems at first ominous. Col. Raskova (Anna Maxwell Martin), the head of the KGB assigned to the space program, arrives at an apartment at night. She is there to take a woman back to Star City. It feels like danger is lurking around the corner, leading the woman to continuously apologize. That continues when they arrive and head into the command center.

There, the woman is escorted to the Chief Designer (Rhys Ifans) and continues to apologize for whatever offense she might have made. It’s clear mistakes aren’t tolerated here. But she needn’t apologize, as is soon made clear. The Chief Designer tells her he has brought her to witness history—as her husband is the first to set foot on the Moon.

Rhys Ifans in "Star City," premiering May 29, 2026 on Apple TV. Courtesy of Apple TV.

The Soviet Union has won the space race, or at least the first part of the space race. It’s brought accolades to the Chief Designer, though he has to receive them in secret. Due to his talent in constructing the space program, he’s not allowed to interact with the public or to even be seen. He’s something of a prisoner, though a powerful prisoner.

His victory is short-lived. The Chief Designer is already focused on what comes next—making it to Venus. He tries to press his agenda but is met with resistance. When Raskova tells him that his plans for a base on the Moon have been leaked to the Americans, it sets off a firestorm.

The surveillance state

We’re quickly introduced to a young Irina Morozova (Agnes O’Casey), who plays a key role in For All Mankind. Here, she’s a young KGB operative assigned to listen in to cosmonaut Valya Markelov (Adam Nagatis) and his wife, Tanya (Ruby Ashbourne Serkis).

It’s a simple assignment, and she doesn’t hear much alarming, but Irina is sharp and talented. When a fellow KGB operative overhears something concerning regarding the top female cosmonaut Yana Akhmatova (Niahm Algar), she turns it in to Roskova.

Anna Maxwell Martin in "Star City," premiering May 29, 2026 on Apple TV. Courtesy of Apple TV.

Roskova has Yana picked up and questioned her. Under intense interrogation, she confesses to being the mole, giving secrets to a dissident brother. But later, Irina hears something that contradicts it all. She hears a fellow cosmonaut, Sasha (Solly McLeod), having an affair with Tanya. But in their interactions, he mentions that Yana hasn’t spoken to her family in years, let alone a brother who died as a boy.

Irina digs into the information and discovers that Yana’s brother is long-dead, meaning she couldn’t be the leak. Irina brings the information to Roskova, who takes her to see Yana.

Yana says she didn’t do it but was forced to confess after beatings. Roskova at first appears to be freeing her, but instead hands a gun to Irina and directs her to kill Yana. Irina can’t do it, so Roskova does. She tells Irina the KGB doesn’t make mistakes. Though it’s not the outcome Irina expected, her initiative earns her the confidence of Roskova.

The first woman on the Moon

After Yana is taken out of the equation, it turns to Anastasia Belikova (Alice Englert) to be the first woman on Mars. She’s viewed as a good party member and more easily controlled than Yana. But she’s not as prepared, which becomes clear in her hasty training with Valya, who will pilot the mission.

Agnes O’Casey in "Star City," premiering May 29, 2026 on Apple TV. Courtesy of Apple TV.

Nonetheless, she’s assigned, and the two head to Mars. She has a very specific speech to offer once on the ground that will bolster the state. But to get there, she nearly perishes when her suit malfunctions. Thanks to some quick thinking on the ground from Sergei (Josef Davies), a young engineer, she’s able to make it safely. She makes the landing on the moon as expected.

Anastasia sets up the camera and begins the speech she was given. But being there, seeing the freedom of space, she pivots. She can’t possibly address the world from the Moon without thanking those that came first—including Yana. She’s cut off by the KGB in the control room, but it’s a moment that shows her fire and earns the respect of Valya.

It’s an interesting prospect to move from For All Mankind and show the Soviet side of the space race in Star City. This could and should mean eventually revisiting some of the most famous and emotional moments of the original series in a new way. How quickly we get to that remains to be seen, but seeing the rise of Irina and Sergei, characters we saw on the original series, adds to the intrigue for fans.

Star City streams on Apple TV on Fridays. Check back as we recap all the action of season 1.