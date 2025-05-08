Star-studded Apple TV+ crime drama series will have us hooked this summer

Taron Egerton is coming back to Apple TV+ with a new series for the streamer this summer. Make sure you're on the lookout for Smoke next month! And just based on the cast and the first-looks provided by the streamer for this show, we're going to be hooked.

Smoke premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes. Then going forward, one new installment of the 9-episode series will be released until the finale. The last episode will drop Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. There is no trailer yet, but plenty of first-look images for us to feast our eyes on and get us geared up for what's to come.

Episode 1. Taron Egerton in "Smoke," premiering June 27, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Smoke is coming to Apple TV+

Egerton, who also executive produces the series, stars as "enigmatic" arson investigator Dave Gudsen, per the synopsis. He teams up with "troubled" police detective Michelle Calderone, who is portrayed by Emmy Award nominee Jurnee Smollett. The two work together to try and find and take down "two serial arsonists" causing trouble in the Pacific Northwest.

I really enjoy watching Egerton onscreen, and think that he truly embodies every dramatic role he plays. He's such a talented actor and perfect for this role. Smollett has also proved herself in the industry, and I'm really curious to see the duo's dynamic together onscreen.

Episode 1. Greg Kinnear in "Smoke," premiering June 27, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Smoke is inspired by true events and a true crime podcast called Firebug. The other cast members to get excited about are Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Greg Kinnear, Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, and John Leguizamo. The show is created by Dennis Lehane.

Kinnear is another standout actor who is an exciting addition to the cast! He's best known for films As Good As It Gets, You've Got Mail, and The Kennedys. I'll be real with you guys, don't laugh. But I know and like Kinnear the most thanks to his roles as Miley Cyrus' father in The Last Song which they co-starred along with Liam Hemsworth, as well as Tom Lockwood in You season 4 on Netflix.

I know the range he can bring from all his roles, and I expect the same will happen in his role on Smoke, as seen in the first-look image above. Ready for more? Check out the rest of the photos of the cast below released by Apple TV+!

Episode 1. Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine in "Smoke," premiering June 27, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Episode 6. John Leguizamo and Anna Chlumsky in "Smoke," premiering June 27, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Episode 8. Jurnee Smollett and Rafe Spall in "Smoke," premiering June 27, 2025 on Apple TV+.

