STARZ releases premiere date for the eighth and final season of Outlander

STARZ has finally announced when the final season of the long-running series Outlander will air, and it’s coming up fairly soon. Outlander has enjoyed a seven-season run, but the eighth season is the one in which fans will finally have to say goodbye to Claire and Jamie.

The final season begins on Friday, March 6, 2026, and new episodes will stream weekly each Friday on the STARZ app, as well as all STARZ platforms (including on-demand). Not up to date on Outlander, or just never found the time to watch it? You are in luck, because you can still catch the first seven seasons on STARZ before watching the bittersweet finale.

When season one released, Starz was so jazzed about Outlander that it renewed it for a second season after only the original pilot had aired, picking it up for another 13 episodes. The positive roll continued on from there. Season eight was announced as the final season in January 2023, and will consist of ten episodes. Unfortunately, the 2023 Hollywood labor disputes held up filming for a time, so the final season was delayed, thus here we are finally announcing the premiere two years later.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood -- Courtesy of STARZ

Outlander season 7 ended with a cliffhanger

During the seventh season, Claire had been placed in prison for the murder of Malva Christie, but was able to impress the powers that be with her medical prowess, so she was thankfully released. Meanwhile, Jamie had joined the Continental Army at the insistence of the Sons of Liberty, and ended up being forced to fight against William, though he did not know at the time that William was his son.

Ultimately, the Frasers ended up back home in Scotland, but of course it didn’t end that simply, and viewers were left with a cliffhanger involving Claire and Jamie’s daughter Faith.

During season eight, Jamie and Claire will be challenged when it comes to keeping their beloved home and ultimately staying together. They will also have to confront family secrets that just may end up tearing them apart.

Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe as Claire, Sam Heughan as Jamie, Richard Rankin as Roger, Sophie Skelton as Brianna, John Bell as Ian Murray, Charles Vandervaart as William, David Berry as Lord John Grey and Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel.

Outlander was inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s nine books, all of which were best-sellers. The television series, a mash-up of sci-fi, history, adventure and romance, has shown itself to be popular worldwide.