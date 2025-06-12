Starz reveals exciting update on two potential Power spinoff series

Don’t fix something that isn’t broken. That’s the old rule that a lot of networks need to start living by, and it’s something Starz is considering well when it comes to the growth of its business. Considering the success of the Power franchise so far, it’s not that surprising to find out that there are two new spinoffs possibly in the works.

Power started off with just one show about one family, and it’s since grown into multiple spinoffs, telling prequel and continuation storylines. This comes off the back of the split from Lionsgate and the need to grow its own IP, but Starz doesn’t want to lose a franchise that has helped it become a household name.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 on Starz

Power: Legacy is currently in the works

There are two potential Power spinoffs in the work, and the first is set to come from Gary Lennon and Kendra Chapman, who created Power Book IV: Force together. Lennon will serve as showrunner and Chapman an executive producer.

The writers room as opened, but there are no details about the current project known. It looks set to be take place in the current timeline in the series, according to Deadline, considering some of the actors who are likely to be attached to it. Joseph Sikora and Michael Rainey Jr. are expected to return in their present roles, and they will be leads. They currently play Tommy Egan and Tariq St. Patrick in the Power franchise.

While Ghost and Force are set in different cities, there’s nothing stopping either Tommy or Tariq from traveling to each other’s location. Alternatively, the show could take place in a whole new city, which is something 50 Cent, who is also an executive producer for the franchise, would like to see happen. He has shared that he would like to see London, England as a location.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 -- Courtesy of Myles Aronowitz/STARZ

A Power origins story could be in the works

There has already been one origin story with Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Now, it looks like there’s another series in the works, which is currently titled Power: Origins. This is supposed to be set in the early years of Ghost and Tommy, played by Omari Hardwick and Sikora in the OG series.

Raising Kanan executive producer Sascha Penn will series as the showrunner of this series, and while it hasn’t been picked up to series just yet, there’s a good chance that it will. There are no other details about the intended spinoff just yet, but we know from the mothership, that there will be plenty of stories to tell for these two.

Power and all its spinoffs are available to stream on Starz.