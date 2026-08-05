Sterling Point season 1 ending, explained: Where do Annie and Ramona end up?

Warning: Spoilers from the Sterling Point season 1 finale from this point forward.

Prime Video's latest teen drama series Sterling Point was off to the races with its first season, and that's not just a reference to the Lana Del Rey song that soundtracks a key moment. From beginning to end through its eight episodes, the series from creator Megan Park kept us guessing as the twists, turns, secrets, and reveals continued to change the relationships of the main characters.

The series begins with New York City teenager Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin) striking out with the summer program that practically ensured her future at the business school of her dreams. When she learns that she and her twin brother Connor (Keen Ruffalo) have inherited a Canadian island from their recently passed maternal grandfather they never knew, Annie's summer takes a new direction.

When Annie arrives in Sterling Point in search of answers about her late mother's past and her connection to this remote island, she receives a lot more than she bargained for. Between rocky romances and a secret sister, Annie gets one heck of a "what I did this summer" essay. Wondering what that emotional ending and all those twists mean? Let's dive into the season 1 conclusion!

Ramona (Amélie Elisabeth Hoeferle) and Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin) in STERLING POINT | Photo Credit: Sabrina Lantos/Prime Video

Wait, so who is Ramona's real father in Sterling Point?

Once Annie learns the truth about Ramona being her sister, there are even more questions left to unpack. While Ramona is the biological daughter of Annie's adoptive mother Goldie, the identity of Ramona's father has been otherwise a mystery for her entire life. Ramona was raised by Goldie's father Gordon, but her biological father had been explained as a tourist Goldie had a fling with.

However, the discovery of a mixtape left behind by Goldie and legal papers from Gordon strongly suggest that Joe (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) fathered Ramona. Joe and Goldie dated in high school before splitting and drifting apart for separate lives. But when Goldie returned to Sterling Point hoping for a reprieve from New York, they reconnected and had an affair.

Joe believes himself to be Ramona's biological father and wants to be her guardian despite her wishes. Oddly enough, the mystery of Ramona's paternity continues. An offhand comment about Annie's adoptive father being colorblind sets the gears in motion for Ramona, who is also colorblind. After a DNA test is performed, Ramona learns that she is the biological child of Goldie and Steven.

Naturally and understandably, the revelation adds a new layer of confusion for Annie, who now has to grapple with the fact that her parents actually had a biological daughter on top of everything else she has been navigating. Ramona continues to feel confident that she wants to be on her own, but in the end, she opens up to the possibility of getting to know Steven as her father.

Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin) in Sterling Point on Prime Video | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime

Does Ramona sell Sterling Point and does Annie leave?

A major throughline pulsing through the first season is what will happen to Sterling Point. Gordon owned the island, but left it to his three grandchildren—Annie, Connor, and Ramona—upon his passing. Ramona doesn't want to sell her home, and Annie intends to honor whatever decision Ramona wants to make. That leaves Connor, who's simply looking to cash in on millions.

By the end of the season, when Ramona has reached the end of her rope with the paternity secrets and her breakup with Oona, she comes to the decision that she wants to sell the island. She believes that she has nothing left for her in Sterling Point and wants to take the money and run, as per Connor's advice. She can study in Italy and see the world outside of her hometown.

On the other side of things, Annie no longer wants to honor the promise she made to Ramona. She doesn't want to sell the island because she's still just getting to know the place that has connected her to their mother, and she thinks that Ramona will regret the rash decision. It's another source of tension between the sisters when Annie uses the upper hand as the older sister.

After having a heart to heart conversation with Joe about her mother's death before leaving to go back home to New York, Annie's struck with the realization that she and Ramona have the opportunity to swap lives. Annie can be the girl with the dead mom in Sterling Point, and Ramona can be the girl with the dad in New York, which is exactly what they choose to do in the end. Annie remains in Canada and Ramona returns to New York with Steven and Connor.

Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin), Rory (Daniel Quinn-Toye) in Sterling Point on Prime Video | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime

Who do Annie and Ramona end up with in the season 1 finale?

Aside from the paternity mysteries and the family secrets that set the pace for the story, Sterling Point also placed a lot of focus on the romantic lives of Annie and Ramona. Going into the first season, Annie is dating Oliver, who she's not really interested in but won't break up with until he's ready to come out. Eventually, he does so and their relationship ends.

As soon as she lands in Sterling Point, Annie has sparks with Ellis and they continue to have a will-they-or-won't-they spark between them for much of the season. But Annie catches up with Rory, a former acquaintance from middle school who's also summering in Muskoka. Since he's more confident and forthright than Ellis, Rory gets the edge in the love triangle at first.

Annie spends one-on-one time with both Ellis and Rory, who quickly but secretly compete for her affections. Rory takes Annie out to a club for her 18th birthday, and she drunkenly decides to lose her virginity to him. But that's where their relationship ends. Annie and Ellis get closer while visiting Maple at camp. They finally kiss and end up together in a real relationship.

Ramona also has a complicated will-they-or-won't they arc with her best friend Oona. It's clear that she's pining away for Oona as she watches her crush pursue other women for flings. After their false start with an almost kiss, more tension ultimately leads to Ramona and Oona taking the risk to ruin the friendship and start dating. Unfortunately, they don't end up together.

The couple gets into a drag-out fight over the possibility of Ramona selling the island. Hurtful words are said in both directions, leading Oona to break up with Ramona. She attempts to apologize to Oona before leaving for New York, but Oona was hiding from her in fear of Ramona not going through with what she needed to do for herself. They end the season broken up and in different locations.

Watch Sterling Point only on Prime Video.