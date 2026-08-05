Sterling Point season 1 episode 1 recap: Annie gets surprises and secrets in Canada

This summer, Prime Video has already taken us to Briar University and Barry's Bay in its young adult drama series Off Campus and Every Year After, but we're ending the summer in Sterling Point. The streamer's new coming-of-age drama comes from creator and showrunner Megan Park and takes us on another journey through family secrets, sibling bonds, and teen romance.

Sterling Point season 1 episode 1 begins in New York City as Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin) begins her day at the crack of dawn. As she goes through her extensive morning routine, she continuously checks her phone to see if she received an acceptance to the Wharton summer program. While being pestered by her twin brother Connor (Keen Ruffalo), she finally gets the email.

Unfortunately, Annie doesn't get into the summer program, which throws off her plan ahead of her senior year of high school. Steven (Jay Duplass), her father, tries to comfort her through her devastation. Annie basically gets broken up with by Oliver (Luke Avoledo), her long-time boyfriend who she's waiting for to come out. Also, she and Connor's maternal grandfather has passed away.

Annie and Connor inherit Sterling Point

They haven't their late mother's father, Gordon, since their mother died and haven't talked about him for just about as long. A lawyer meets with Annie, Connor, and Jay about what Gordon left them in his will. They are beneficiaries of his trust, which they will receive when they turn 18, and they have also been left Sterling Point, the island Gordon owned in Muskoka, Canada.

Gordon left letters for Annie and Connor, but Steven intercepts them before they can even touch the envelopes. The next morning, Annie sneaks into her dad's office and opens his safe using his birthday as the password. She finds the letters and a number of cards Gordon had been sending them for most of their lives. Finally, she reads the letter.

After expressing his regret for "going along with the plan" (what plan?!), Gordon expresses his hope that Sterling Point will reveal the truth and urges Annie to "find her." This mysterious "her" will supposedly need Annie now that Gordon has passed away. Connor doesn't see the big deal since they are adopted and not biologically related to Gordon, but Annie decides to head to Canada.

She leaves with just a sticky note alerting her dad that she went with Oliver on his trip to Thailand. It's already a rough trip since she took a sleeping pill for a 45 minute flight. Once she lands, Ellis (Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie), a young pilot takes her on the next leg of her trip to Muskoka. She's resistant to boarding the sea plane, but she and Ellis have easy banter and might we say chemistry?

Annie meets Ellis, Joe, Oona, and Sully

They arrive at the island, Sterling Point, and when Ellis asks how she found the island and the cottage for rental, she isn't forthright about her connection to Gordon. She's truly a fish out of water from the second she steps foot on the island, but never more so than when she enters the cottage. Annie takes in the various framed photos of her mother before being spooked by a squirrel in the kitchen.

She trudges through the forest in search of signal for her phone and also the marina to rent a boat to get to town. Annie speaks with Joe (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) at the marina and tries to ask him causal questions about Gordon and his family. She strikes out on renting a boat since she doesn't have either a driver's or boating license. Oona (Bo Bragason) offers to give Annie boating lessons.

Needless to say, Annie isn't a natural at driving a boat, and they end up going in circles for much longer than they should. Ellis returns home from work and asks his dad about Annie renting Gordon's cottage, wondering if Gordon sold the island. Well, now Joe's worried, too. Oona accompanies Annie while she grocery shops in town where Annie also meets Sully (Nikko Angelo Hinayo).

Joe calls Gordon's lawyer and asks whether Goldie's kids know about the island, and she confirms that they do. (Goldie appears to be Annie and Connor's mom.) The lawyer also asks whether Joe has had a chance to talk to "her" yet, which is Sterling Point clearly leading us to believe that Annie's mom could be alive and somewhere out there hiding. But we know that's not the case.

And the mysterious "her" appears

Oona gives Annie the lowdown on Sterling Point, from the rich people who buy and flip cottages and Kaia Gerber vacationing nearby. When Ellis arrives to pick them up, Oona seems bummed that Annie's already met him. While talking to Ellis, Annie learns more information about how the locals feel about the potential sale of the island, which could earn Annie millions of dollars.

Before heading to a party in a rich area, they drop Oona's sister Maple (Mabel Strachan) back at home. Once at the noticeably larger house, Annie runs into Rory (Daniel Quinn-Toye), who she knew from middle school. Unknowingly, she's found herself at her old acquaintance's house. His friend Lincoln (Siddharth Sharma) makes their reunion significantly more awkward.

When Annie realizes that Rory's mom Denise (Missi Pyle) knew her mom, she finds her next target for questions. She doesn't get many answers from Denise besides learning that her parents visited before she and Connor were born and that her mother filed for divorce from her dad, which she did not know. After that revelation, Annie and the group leave the party early.

Ellis escorts Annie back to her cottage as night falls and wishes her well on her first night in Canada. There are definitely sparks between them that will certainly wind up being threatened by Rory. Annie quiet enters her dark cottage in search of lights, but she's frightened before she can turn any on. A girl walks toward her asking why Annie is in her grandfather's cottage.

Watch Sterling Point only on Prime Video.