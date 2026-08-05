Sterling Point season 1 episode 2 recap: Ramona learns the truth about Annie

After the premiere episode's cliffhanger, Sterling Point makes sure that we're doing nothing else but continuing our binge-watch. Annie's arrival in the titular coastal Canadian town was quite the culture shock and ended with the revelation that she and a mystery teenager share the same grandfather. As if Annie hadn't already been rocked with enough unexpected truths about her family.

Sterling Point season 1 episode 2 kicks off with an ominous overhead shot of a jet ski racing through the water at night as a young girl gets off at the dock outside Gordon's cottage. She enters the home and immediately clocks Annie's products in the bathroom and her luggage in the living room. Before long, we're back where we left off as Annie and the girl meet.

Annie lies that she thought the cottage was he Airbnb, and though she's nice enough about the so-called mix-up, she quickly gathers her belongings to respect that fact that she's being kicked out. On her way out, Annie asks about the girls' resemblance to the woman in the photos around the cottage, Annie's mom. The girl reveals that the woman is her mother. What?

Annie and Ramona's tense first encounter

When Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle) overhears Annie crying on the steps aside, she feels guilty and invites her to come back inside to sleep on the couch, but she has to be gone in the morning. Annie asks if Ramona's mom is coming, but she shares that her mom is dead, too. So, that puts an end to the mystery of whether Annie's mom is alive. "Her" appears to Ramona and Annie's sister.

Before going to bed, Annie sends a string of frantic text messages to Connor that don't go through. Unpacking her things, Ramona takes an orange envelope, identical to the ones Annie and Connor received from Gordon, and hides it between books on her shelf. Since she can't sleep, Annie walks around and steals one of the photos of her mother.

In the morning, Ramona tips over the cough and sends Annie onto the floor. Ramona leaves in a huff and tells Annie to be gone before she's back. Annie makes her way to the marina, but when she's left to her own devices, she takes a canoe on the water. A boat passes by her, and the waves send her boat rocking. She drops her oar and accidentally capsizes her boat.

Luckily, Rory rides up to her on a jet ski and comes to her rescue. In town, Ramona bumps into Joe and engages in some playful banter. He offers his support if she needs anything, but she turns him down. Ramona next reunites with Ellis, Oona, Maple, and Sully at the marina. They're excited to see their friend and work with her again.

Ramona's suspicious of Annie's intentions

Back at Rory's house and in dry clothes, Annie finally has enough service to call Connor, who's in the bathtub at home ordering food. Connor reveals that Annie's boyfriend Oliver came out on social media, and Annie drops the bomb that they have a sister. They're confused since they're around the same age and their dad is sterile. How could their mom have a secret biological daughter?

While the others swim in the lake, Ellis and Ramona catch up and relate on not having girlfriends. Maple reveals that they met Annie, and Ramona's shocked that her friends hung out with her. She's even more shocked about the details they provide about Annie. Unconvinced by their defenses, Ramona rushes to make sure Annie actually left, and they accidentally leave Sully behind.

Ramona finds the cottage empty and without a trace of Annie or anything missing. On the way out to take Oona to work, Ramona notices the stolen photo of her mother. Annie attends the party at Rory's house, and she takes the opportunity to asks Denise about her mother filing for divorce. She learns that Annie and Connor spent a summer with their mom in Muskoka but she never went home.

Oona's work happens to be assisting with Sully's mom's catering company at the party at Rory's house. While cutting vegetables, Oona notices Annie inside. After learning that information from Denise, she's having a mild panic attack. Rory pulls her outside to talk on the dock, and Annie admits that everything she thought she knew about herself was wrong.

Annie tells Ramona the truth about being sisters

Naturally, Oona got fired after the knife incident and catches back up with Ramona and Ellis in town. She reveals that she spotted Annie at the party at Rory's. Ramona and Ellis are interested in why for different reasons. The three of them rush to Rory's as Ramona is dead set on confronting Annie about stealing the photo. She speeds up to the dock screaming at Annie.

Ramona yells a long list of questions, and Annie finally just yells back that Ramona's mother was her mother, too. The revelation earns surprise from everyone on the dock. Ramona orders Annie to get in the boat, leaving Ellis and Oona with Rory. She rushes home with the same speed and orders Annie to explain the situation. She spills everything about her life, about Goldie, and the letter from Gordon.

Annie learns that Ramona obviously didn't know she had secret siblings and expresses her frustration about everything keeping them apart despite being sisters. Ramona definitively says that because Annie was adopted, they aren't related or sisters. She orders Annie to go back to New York. Ellis finds Annie sitting on a bench in town. When Annie asks, Ellis says Ramona's dad was a random tourist.

More confused than ever, Annie's inspired to stay in Sterling Point to get more answers per Ellis' advice. Oona checks on Ramona and shows her the unopened letter from Gordon. Ramona asks Oona to read the letter, and she tells Ramona that Annie wasn't lying. Ellis walks Annie down the dock toward the cottage with Ramona meeting them halfway. She invites her back.

Watch Sterling Point only on Prime Video.