Sterling Point season 1 episode 7 recap: Another paternity bombshell rocks the boat

The penultimate episode of Sterling Point season 1 has its work cut out for it after the explosive ending of episode 6. When the group returned from their renewing night at camp, their good moods were soured by the abrupt revelation of Ramona's paternity. The cat's out of the bag, and Ramona's run off on a tear, mad at everyone for keeping this massive secret.

Sterling Point season 1 episode 7 picks up in the immediate aftermath of Ramona running away as everyone's out on the water and on land looking for her, even Rory and Steven. Ellis reassures Annie that she shouldn't feel guilty for Ramona's feelings. Joe and Steven, their fathers, are to blame for the secret that has been kept from all three of them for their entire lives.

Denise and Connor are having wine and talking when Steven and Rory return, but Rory isn't willing to excuse the role his mom played in Ramona going missing. Oona cries with worry as Sully soothes her, but it's Maple who realizes that Ramona most likely drove to her other house in Barrie. She turns to Rory to borrow one of his family's many vehicles before hitting the road.

Sully (Nikko Angelo Hinayo) and Ellis (Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie) in STERLING POINT on Prime Video | Photo Credit: Sabrina Lantos/Prime Video

Annie and Ellis have their first kiss

Joe checks out a client at the marina, who tells Joe that Ellis previously told them they are cash only and the price was higher. (And yes, that's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton's son Gus in a cameo role as the customer's son!) Joe confronts Ellis about his mom finding Goldie's mixtape and ripping off customers. He presents his cash stash, which Ellis admits was for a safety net.

Ellis has been overcharging customers because his dad hasn't been changing with the times in Sterling Point. He feared that their family business could go under or they wouldn't have enough for the necessary repairs. Between the Ramona bombshell and the cash, Ellis and Joe are in a bad spot. Meanwhile, Ramona leaves a lawyer's office with papers and returns to her house in Barrie.

Oona arrives at the front door much to Ramona's shock and immediate comfort. She explains that she feels like a leftover problem and hates being back in Barrie, where Gordon's hospital bed remains in the living room. Oona tells Ramona that she loves her. Ellis stops by the cottage and finds Annie sitting in the closet. He sits on the floor with her and pulls her closer to wrap her in a hug.

Ellis takes the place of the thunder jacket Annie was talking about, holding her close to make her feel better. Before long, they're staring into each other's eyes and kissing. Rory, you're out! Denise talks to Steven in the sauna, helping him through all of the difficult thoughts he's having about the situation. Rory insists that he's going to fight for Annie per Connor's belief that she and Ellis won't last.

Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin), Rory (Daniel Quinn-Toye) in Sterling Point on Prime Video | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime

Rory strikes out with Annie as she gets closure

As soon as Ramona walks back into the cottage, Annie attacks her with a hug and an apology for not telling her. Ramona insists it's not her apology to make and shares that she wants Joe to sign away his rights as her guardian. She dreams of what her life could look like once she's able to move on from the bombshells that have taken over her life. Annie promises her support.

They lie together on the window seat as Ramona explains to Annie what it feels like to know that she's in love. Ramona's next stop is to visit Ellis and crack jokes about the fact that they're related. She's honest about Joe not being her real dad, but she's open to Ellis having a relationship as her half-brother now. From the marina shop, Joe watches them joke around on the boat.

Annie stops by Rory's to talk to her dad, but she finds Rory playing the piano, a curious discovery since he claimed he could no longer play because of his hand. While waiting for her dad to come back, Rory takes her outside to talk and smoke a joint. He's leaving the next day to get settled in his dorm at Columbia. He also offers to have his talk to board members at Wharton for her.

She's visibly not moved by the offer and admits that she's not sure if she's going to leave Sterling Point. Rory can't fathom the fact that she would stay and live in the town where he summers. He asks if it's about Ellis, which further pushes Annie away and kills their conversation. Ramona presents Joe with the guardianship termination papers and to get some answers.

Ella Rubin, Amélie Elisabeth Hoeferle in Sterling Point on Prime Video | Courtesy of Prime Video

Actually, Steven might be Ramona's biological father

Joe explains to Ramona about the decision that was made after she was born, but when she asks what would have happened if Goldie hadn't died, he admits they were going to be a family. Gordon didn't want Ramona to carry the burden about what happened to her mother. Overtime, Joe regretted going along with the plan, a sentiment Gordon agreed with as we know.

Ramona presents Joe with the guardianship termination papers, but he refuses to go along with what she wants. He doesn't want to double down on his biggest mistake. She leaves with words that cut right through Joe. Back in the cottage, she finally gets the courage to read Gordon's letter with Oona's support. It's an emotional apology about keeping her away from her family.

Later that night, Annie brushes Ramona's hair and they talk about the letter. Annie expresses that she "would rather die" than leave Sterling Point and Ramona, who presses Annie to admit Ellis also makes that list. She admits to their kiss, resulting in an iconic sisterly moment, and gets honest about her fears about how she feels about him. She doesn't know how to continue being vulnerable with Ellis.

Offhandedly, Annie mentions that she organizes her dad's socks because he's colorblind, which gives Ramona pause. As we know, she also mixes up her socks because she's colorblind. The next day, she uses Sully's laptop to research colorblindness genetics, clearly wondering whether Steven is her biological father. As the episode ends, she presents him with a DNA test and drops the bomb.

Watch Sterling Point only on Prime Video.