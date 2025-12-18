Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2 needs to fix a major issue involving Eleven

The excitement and joy of the ensemble cast all working together to form one party is one of the biggest joys of seeing the events of Stranger Things unravel. However, Stranger Things has had a habit of splitting up its main cast, and it is impacting how often Eleven gets to be involved with the rest of the main characters.

In season 1, Eleven's growing friendships with Mike, Lucas, and Dustin act as part of the main aspects of the series, as the group tries to find Will and deal with the supernatural dangers of the Upside Down. As a group of main characters, Eleven stepping up and learning what it means to make friends and form relationships and bonds became one of the core elements of the series after she spent her childhood isolated in a facility. The slow growth at which Eleven grows to trust Mike and rely on the party became the foundation of the show.

Yet, in the following seasons, Stranger Things has been on and off with how much time Eleven gets to spend with the people who have shown her what it means to feel safe. Eleven is mostly separated from Mike and the rest of her friends for the majority of season 2, even though Eleven and Hopper's father-daughter relationship was being set up at the same time. Still, Eleven did not get to have a real reunion with those closest to her until the end of the season.

While season 3 let Eleven stay more included, she is separated from a majority of the main cast in season 4. Eleven's main scenes are with Mike, Will, and Jonathan, and even then, a part of the way through, Eleven is isolated from them as well.

While season 5 starts off with allowing Eleven to be more involved with various other main characters, that is quickly scrapped as well. Instead, Eleven's bonding time with her friends is replaced by her quest to find Holly in the Upside Down, where her scenes are mostly one-on-one with Hopper.

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. (L to R) Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things: Season 5. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2, which consists of the fifth, sixth, and seventh episodes and lands on Christmas day, needs to remember that part of the heart of the show is the main group all working together, which includes Eleven. She is an integral part of the group who has taught her what love and friendship are, and she should not be treated like a separate entity, destined to be isolated or face danger by herself.

Eleven's relationship with the rest of the main characters her age was put on the back burner in the first few episodes of season 5. Volume 2 has to correct that and let Eleven go back to Hawkins and reunite with the group there, or have her find Dustin, Nancy, Steve, and Jonathan in the Upside Down.

Keeping a main character away from the rest of the main ensemble cast can hurt a series, especially in its final season. Although each individual group does have its purpose, asking Eleven, who tends to most consistently find a way to be separated from the group, to be away from them again is painful for a character who found so much value in connection.

Eleven is a force of nature; she has shown that many times before throughout the series. But, whenever she is shown with the main group, it also shows her human nature, the part of her that loves to spend time with other people her age, who care about her, and who she cares about. As the series unravels its final few episodes, the show should do its best to lean into the character relationships that made viewers love the series in the first place.

