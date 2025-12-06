Stranger Things forgot why we love this 1 main character

Stranger Things season 5 is back, reuniting fans with their favorite characters. A lot has happened since Stranger Things season 5, with the heroes of Hawkins now quarantined in their town while still trying to stop the villainous Vecna from unleashing his deadly plan. Of course, as thrilling as that all is, it is also great to spend time with these characters again.

Stranger Things season 5 is bringing the story to an end, with the arcs of these characters coming to a close. For many of these heroes of Hawkins, the last five seasons have seen them gradually grow while still maintaining those qualities we originally fell in love with. However, one main character has changed so much that the show has made him unrecognizable.

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. David Harbour as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things: Season 5. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Stranger Things ruined Hopper by making him an action hero

From the beginning of Stranger Things, Jim Hopper cemented himself as a terrific character in the series. He was a slobbish and lazy small-town sheriff who was reluctantly thrust into a situation that was much bigger than himself. However, he proved he could rise to the occasion, while also revealing a tragic backstory that made his flaws more understandable.

As the seasons went on, Hopper faced more and more supernatural threats and had to prove himself a hero over and over again. However, this also led to him gradually losing that everyman quality we fell in love with and becoming a full-blown action hero. By season 5, Hopper is tough, no-nonsense, and not very interesting anymore.

The shift came in season 4 with Hopper being trapped in a Russian prison and going through Hellish conditions. Perhaps the buffoonish oaf from the first three seasons of the show couldn't realistically survive this ordeal, so Hopper was made more hardened. However, the show failed to realize that fans had no desire to see Hopper become this relentless hero.

Other characters have gone through similar situations to Hopper, yet maintained their lightness. Steve Harrington is a prime example of a character who can be the thrilling hero in one moment and still come off as an unserious clown the next moment. Hopper has lost that part of his personality and has become so serious that it is impossible to imagine him going back.

Stranger Things season 3 Jim Hopper. Image courtesy of Netflix.

Hopper's lighter side was essential to Stranger Things

While this change in Hopper might have seemed inevitable given the high stakes of the series, Stranger Things has succeeded because it balances otherworldly thrills with grounded characters. Taking inspiration from Steven Spielberg movies, Stranger Things examines the extraordinary events happening to ordinary people.

There is a charm to young kids, worried parents, and a hapless sheriff that make for much more interesting heroes when faced with the threats of the Upside Down. Season 3 really leaned into the comedic aspects of Hopper, proving that he was still able to be the hero and the goofball. Losing that took away some sense of grounded fun the show had.

Stranger Things season 5 is gearing up for a big ending that will likely be emotional for many characters. Perhaps the idea is that fans will need to take Hopper seriously as a character if his ending is going to be impactful. However, it is distracting to have Hopper end the series feeling like a completely different character.