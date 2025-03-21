Stranger Things season 5 might not actually be the end of the franchise

Stranger Things may be coming to an end, but this doesn’t mean the end of this universe!

One of the biggest and most anticipated shows of 2025 has to be Stranger Things season 5. Since its premiere in 2016, the bizarre sci-fi/fantasy series has been not just a hit but a full-on sensation for Netflix. Even as its cast (including star Millie Bobby Brown) has become famous, fans are eager to see how this epic story ends.

It looks like it’s coming later in 2025 with reports of a possible two-part season, although that’s not yet confirmed. Stranger Things has expanded a bit with a comic book series that fills in the blanks between seasons and some other spinoff stories. But could there be more to come?

Hinting at that is Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. He was the one who greenlit Stranger Things among scores of other Netflix hits. In a long interview with Variety, Sarandos hinted that while Stranger Things itself ends with season 5, this may not be the last we see of this universe.

“So Stranger Things, I believe, is a gigantic universe — you see it in novelizations of the characters now. You see it in consumer products. You see it in the live stage show, the prequel Stranger Things: The First Shadow. That’s just playing hugely successfully on the West End, and it’s going to be opening on Broadway.”

Sarandos’ words hint that, yes, there is a lot more to come from Stranger Things, although some may worry franchising this show could be a drawback.

Why “franchising” Stranger Things may not be best

On the face of it, it’s no surprise Netflix would want to expand on Stranger Things. After all, when a show is as huge a global hit as this is, wanting to keep it going is a good idea for a streamer. There is clearly potential in this world filled with strange supernatural threats and people with powers.

The storylines are endless, from a prequel to a new tale in the same universe set in a different decade. Given that the original actors are already aged up from being high schoolers, a new cast would be needed to spark things up, although having Brown pop in as Eleven could link it together.

However, some may be worried that turning Stranger Things into a franchise can backfire. Just look at The Walking Dead, as its spinoffs lack the same appeal as the original series, with fans not as enthralled by them. There are also complaints about Disney+’s various Star Wars and Marvel shows having diminishing returns.

Stranger Things might have been a “lightning in a bottle” series, hitting at just the right time with the right cast and story to enthrall viewers. A new show wouldn’t have the same appeal, and the expectations were too high to match. There’s also how throwing in more shows over and over can fail.

Right now, fans should be happy for the finale of Stranger Things, and maybe Netflix won’t go overboard with it as a franchise. There is potential for more in this world but only if it’s done right rather than just for a money grab.

Stranger Things season 5 debuts later in 2025 on Netflix.