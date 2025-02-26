Stranger Things season 5 leak allegedly reveals two-part release date

It feels like we have been waiting forever for Stranger Things season 5, and we kind of have been. The previous season was released way back in summer 2022, if you can remember that far back, and it's been an excruciating wait ever since due to setbacks caused by the strikes. But we're finally going to be heading back to Hawkins, Indiana and the Upside Down sometime this year.

Don't get your hopes up too, too high just yet, but we might have learned when the highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things will drop on Netflix. A recent leak from a document that was connected to season 5's merchandising reportedly revealed the intended release dates. Similar situations arise rather frequently, though their veracity tends to remain in question.

So, what are these supposed release dates for Stranger Things season 5? Well, if the rumors are to be believed, the first part will consist of episodes 1-6 and drop on Friday, Oct. 10, while the second part will consist of episodes 7 and 8 and drop on Thursday, Nov. 27. Interesting, right? Honestly, it's not the six episodes then two episodes split that has us in doubt, but the release dates themselves.

A little over a month in between the volumes isn't out of the realm of possibility for Netflix. The streamer has employed similar two-part releases for popular shows like Emily in Paris and Outer Banks. There was even only a little over a month between the two volumes of Stranger Things season 4. But one part releases on a Friday and the other on a Thursday? That's an odd one, even for Netflix.

Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton, and Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things season 5 | Credit: Andrew Cooper/Netflix © 2024

Most recently, Netflix has pivoted away from releasing its original series on Fridays, moving to a weekly schedule of original series drops on Thursdays. Dropping the first volume of Stranger Things season 5 on a Friday then switching gears with a Thursday drop, even if it's Thanksgiving, doesn't make much sense. The streamer doesn't tend to veer from its designated release day.

Needless to say, Netflix hasn't either confirmed or even responded to the supposed release date leak, so take that as you wish. As with any rumor, the release dates could wind up having some sort of truth (maybe the months are correct?) or they could be totally false. Let's hope that they are in fact fictitious and the season will drop a little sooner than this fall. One can hope!

Apart from the release dates themselves, don't worry about the second volume only having two episodes. A common complaint seems to be that we're waiting a month for just two more episodes. Keep in mind, these episodes will likely be very long. The runtimes for season 4's episodes all exceeded an hour in length, will the finale reaching 2 hours and 19 minutes.

If you're still a bit anxious and antsy for these episodes to finally drop on Netflix, here are some comforting words from Millie Bobby Brown at her premiere for Netflix's The Electric State: "Be patient. Let the Duffers create what they've been doing for the last 10 years so beautifully. It is worth it, I promise." Listen to Millie! Has she ever steered us wrong?