Stranger Things season 5 release date plans leak via Netflix France
By Cody Schultz
The final season of Stranger Things is coming in 2025, and it seems that the season 5 release date could be coming sooner than some fans might have been expecting!
We’ve known for some time now that Stranger Things season 5 will be coming in 2025, but the biggest question on the minds of fans has been when exactly the season will arrive and how Netflix might choose to release it. Netflix has kept us in the dark for a while, but it seems the streaming service has a master plan in place that could see the season 5 release date being announced on Christmas Day.
Stranger Things fans spotted that the Netflix France account promised fans that the release date was “coming soon” and rumors suggest the plan is for Netflix to announce the release date for the final season during the service’s NFL Christmas Day games. While unconfirmed, this honestly would make a lot of sense for a number of reasons.
First, Netflix has been known for releasing big news on Christmas Day including release dates for highly anticipated series as well as new trailers and teasers for hit shows. Fans have come to expect that Netflix will announce something big on Christmas Day and we can’t think of a bigger announcement for Netflix to make this Christmas than the Stranger Things season 5 release date.
Then there is the fact that the NFL Christmas Day games are expected to draw big viewership numbers for Netflix, which isn’t at all surprising. Holiday games have always been big draws. In fact, just last month, the Thanksgiving Day game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants that aired at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX was watched by 38.5 million viewers making it the most-watched game of the 2024 broadcast season.
Needless to say, Netflix is expecting that its two Christmas Day NFL games are going to draw major viewership numbers and fans are expecting that Netflix will take advantage of things by airing promos for its shows during the games.
What is going to be interesting is to see whether the rumored Stranger Things season 5 release date might be announced during the 1 p.m. game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers, or whether it might come during the 4:30 p.m. game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. Either way, it seems Stranger Things fans are going to want to tune into Netflix’s NFL games as it appears we could very well be getting the release date for Stranger Things season 5 this Christmas.
As for whether the season will be released in full at once or dropped in parts? It remains to be seen but we wouldn’t put it past Netflix to break the season up into at least two parts as we saw with season 4 back in 2022. Given how massive a show Stranger Things is and the anticipation around the final season, we’d be shocked if Netflix didn’t choose to release the final season in at least two parts – after all, why wouldn’t they?
Season 4 was a massive success for Netflix breaking records for the show and becoming the biggest television event of 2022. There is no doubt that the final season is going to be even bigger, so Netflix would be wise to capitalize on the show’s hype by splitting the season into at least two parts. I say at least 2 parts, because I wouldn’t fault them at all if Netflix tried to split the season into three parts sort of how we’ve seen with Cobra Kai’s final season.
Regardless of how Netflix chooses to roll out the final season, here’s hoping that Christmas Day will indeed bring us the release date (or dates) for Stranger Things season 5 as rumored.