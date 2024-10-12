3 shows like Stranger Things on Netflix (Plus, one bonus series to watch too!)
Stranger Things is literally one of the best shows out there, and it's such a phenomenon. It's crazy to think just how popular it is. Us avid fans wait year after year for a new season, which is not a short wait at all. Stranger Things season 5, which is the final season, is hopefully going to come out in 2025.
That's still a long time, and we need something to fill our time while we wait for the Netflix series to return to our screens. Here's 3 shows like Stranger Things that you can watch on Netflix if you're missing the supernatural series, plus we provided one bonus rec to check out on streaming too!
Outer Banks
Stream on Netflix
A show about a group of friends who constantly get themselves into trouble and are on an epic and life-threatening adventure. Does that sound familiar? Well, the characters in Stranger Things definitely hit all those boxes, and so do the Pogues in Outer Banks. While the characters are teens, and now young adults in season 4, OBX definitely has the same feel to it as Stranger Things.
It isn't demogorgons and Vecna who are their enemies, but rather the bad people we could face in real life like mercenaries. Or even dads. But the same theme is there. If you want action, a tight-knit friend group who goes on missions, all with humor written in as well, then you definitely want to watch Outer Banks. It'll definitely give you those Stranger Things vibes. Currently, the first three seasons as well as season 4 part 1 are streaming. Part 2 premieres Thursday, Nov. 7.
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Stream on Netflix
There's The Haunting of Hill House which comes first in the franchise, and The Haunting of Bly Manor being the sequel series. You could watch Hill House and still enjoy it, but I personally liked Bly Manor more and feel like it's a better recommendation if you're looking for something like Stranger Things to watch. This Netflix series has a more horror-esque feel to it.
But, hey. No one said Stranger Things isn't a little scary either. When Dani is hired and moves into Bly Manor to take care of two kids who are now orphaned, she soon finds out that the home is haunted. The characters have to contend with scary supernatural forces as the mystery of it all unfolds. The series is one season.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Stream on Netflix
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is another teen horror drama that fits the bill! It follows a group of teenagers, specifically Sabrina Spellman. On her 16th birthday, it means that this half-witch and half-mortal needs to embrace her supernatural half fully. This comes with a huge decision as she enjoys her life as a normal teen with her boyfriend Harvey and friends, but also can't ignore the witch side part of her.
She's got the support of her two aunts, Hilda and Zelda, who won't let her deal with the challenges she faces alone. Across the two seasons, which are split into four parts, there's a lot Sabrina ends up learning in the supernatural world and she goes on many adventures. Though the ending was not well-received by fans - including myself - I think the show is still worth checking out.
Hysteria!
Stream on Peacock
Alright, this one is a bonus one for two reasons! First, it's not on Netflix. Hysteria! is a Peacock original series. And second, it hasn't started streaming just yet. Though it's coming very soon. And unfortunately, Stranger Things isn't so this show is the perfect one to fill your time. Hysteria! premieres Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 with all 8 episodes. So, yay. It's a binge-watch!
If you watch the trailer, the series immediately gives you Stranger Things vibes. From the '80s setting, to the hairstyles and outfits, and even the sets. It all looks very similar to the Netflix hit. Plus, when a high school football star goes missing, a group of high school friends who are in a band decide to use the Satanic Panic to their advantage to get more attention on their music. And people will definitely be listening, whether they agree with it or not. What other scary things are hiding in the dark? We'll find out soon!