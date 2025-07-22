Stranger Things star hints his character could return in season 5

We're getting closer and closer to the premiere of Stranger Things season 5 this fall, but there's still so much we don't know about the upcoming season. Most recently, we learned that those episode runtimes that went viral online weren't exactly the truth, but one of the most pressing curiosities among fans is which characters from the past we could possibly see in the final season.

Even though we have seen the teaser trailer for season 5, Netflix wisely didn't give much away in the preview clip, apart from some sneak peeks of the final battle with Vecna and a first look at Linda Hamilton in action. But could the breakout star from Stranger Things season 4 make an unexpected return at some point in the final season in spite of his death? Maybe so!

Joseph Quinn teases potential return in Stranger Things season 5

When Stranger Things season 4 was released in the summer of 2022, Joseph Quinn became an instant fan-favorite as his character Eddie Munson. Quinn's Munson was not only a breakout favorite character in the hit Netflix original season, but the actor himself has gone on to become quite the breakthrough star with high-profile roles in A Quiet Place: Day One, Gladiator II, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He'll also play George Harrison in a four-part Beatles biopic.

Eddie's death in the season 4 finale broke a lot of hearts, but that hasn't stopped fans from wanting Quinn to reprise his role in season 5. Even though Eddie's dead, where there's a will, there's a way! Over the years, Quinn has been asked ad nauseam if he will reprise his role in Stranger Things season 5, and his answers have always remained cagey. On the red carpet for The Fantastic Four: First Steps premiere, Quinn was asked again and his answer was the most intriguing yet.

Quinn first expressed his excitement for season 5's imminent premiere in November in an interview with Extra: "Oh my god, yeah, I mean, it’s going to be out soon, isn’t it?" He then went on to tease that we just might be seeing Eddie again, whether as a ghost or in some other form. "Who knows? There’s always a chance for anything, isn’t there really? Nothing’s impossible,"

The season 5 teaser did manage to make a reference to Eddie Munson by showing Dustin by his gravestone that has been desecrated with the words "burn in hell." Sure, that reference doesn't mean that Quinn will appear in any of the three parts of the final season, but it's definitely telling that the series isn't moving on from Eddie and will continue to honor the fan-favorite character.

Some fans might argue that Stranger Things season 5 doesn't need an appearance from Eddie since his storyline wrapped up with his death. Not to mention, there's still so much going on with the overall story with Vecna and saving Hawkins. The show definitely has plenty of living characters that need to be serviced and given proper sendoffs, but what's the harm in bringing back a beloved favorite?

We'll have to wait and see whether Quinn will in fact pop up as Eddie in Stranger Things season 5. His latest comments could simply be meant to keep fans guessing instead of outright denying that he will guest star. The answer to one of the show's biggest questions will be answered when season 5 finally makes its premiere on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Eve.

