Stranger Things season 5 teaser trailer: The Hawkins heroes unite one last time for the final battle

Oh. My. Goodness. I am still trying to process that Stranger Things season 5 teaser trailer! As promised yesterday, Netflix dropped the video for us today and everything looks as epic as ever. Creators of the show, the Duffer Brothers, just continue to up the ante for the Hawkins heroes.

This final battle will not be an easy one to face. Though perhaps, they'll all be able to do it together! It's definitely going to take the whole party to defeat Vecna and the creatures of the Upside Down one last time. Before we get into all the details, be sure to check out the teaser below!

Alright let's break it down! I'm going to be real with you all, Netflix definitely gave us way more than I thought the streamer would. Though we're definitely not complaining. The Stranger Things season 5 teaser trailer starts with Steve at the WSQK 94.5 FM radio station, which some of us knew is likely going to play a big part based on behind-the-scenes set photos previously shared.

You can hear Mike counting down to a major burn, most likely to try and get to the hive again the way everyone did back in season 4. Remember, hurt one part of the Upside Down, you weaken and hurt it all since everything is connected. I think with the presence of the military and just how far the opened gates, or as Netflix calls them in the synopsis Rifts, are, everyone is going to need something much bigger for longer distances to communicate. The walkie talkies may not cut it anymore.

STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Especially with Eleven having to go into hiding once again with the military looking for her. I'm just rolling my eyes at the government here once again. We can also see the residents of Hawkins heartbreakingly, and most likely, blaming Eddie for the Rifts in Hawkins and what they're all going through right now. On his gravestone, someone spray painted "Burn In Hell." Poor Eddie.

Linda Hamilton as new character Dr. Kay was previously announced to be joining the cast, and we finally get a glimpse of her in the video leading the military charge. Or is she another Papa or Dr. Owens sort of person? There's plenty of Demogorgons and Demodogs our favorite Hawkins heroes are set to fight, and is Eleven like literally flying now? I think her powers have grown so much it goes past levitating!

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Finally, per the Stranger Things season 5 synopsis, Vecna has disappeared after the group tried to kill him in season 4. However, he's ready to be back now as the fall of 1987 is here. Everyone has to pitch in and help if they're going to take down Vecna once and for all. The big question is, will they be able to do it? And who might we lose in this final battle? Gah, I don't even want to think about that! Check out the full synopsis below:

"The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

Stranger Things season 5 Part 1 premieres Nov. 26, followed by Part 2 on Dec. 25, and the series finale episode Dec. 31. Each part drops at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.

