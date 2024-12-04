Stream these nostalgic faves while you can! Static Shock and more are leaving Max in 2025
By Sandy C.
There are few things millennials enjoy more than taking a trip down memory lane. You know, the good old days! One of the best ways to do this is by rewatching our favorite animated favorites such as Static Shock and Teen Titans, aka our Saturday morning cartoon lineup!
If this is something you also like do it, I’m sorry to report that streaming our old animated favorites is about to become more difficult. HBO and Max will begin removing many of these shows towards the end of December, leaving us with little to no options in the year 2025. Here’s a list of animated shows leaving the streamer.
Teen Titans leaves Max on Dec. 29
I’m still feeling salty about how Teen Titans was canceled and instead of a reboot (or a renewal), we got Teen Titans Go!. The latter is more comedy than anything else, packed with gags and crude/childish humor, nothing at all like the more serious, plot-focused original. Don't get me wrong, Teen Titans Go! is fun to watch, but it doesn't compare to Teen Titans. The superhero genre has mellowed out in recent years, so perhaps it’s time for a Teen Titans comeback. Until then, fans have until Dec. 29 to stream the animated series on Max.
Static Shock leaves Max on Dec. 31
Wow. Way to hit us where it hurts, HBO! I fondly remember watching the superhero animated series Static Shock every Saturday morning. Static Shock was ahead of its time, airing before the superhero genre took over. This series was also the first to feature an African-American superhero as the lead character.
Static Shock premiered on Sept. 23, 2000, as part of the WB Network’s Kid’s WB programs. The action-comedy follows Virgil Hawkins, a young teenager who is secretly the town’s superhero, Static Shock.
Ed, Edd n Eddy leaves Max on Dec. 31
Say it ain’t so! Not Ed, Edd n Eddy leaving the streamer. Okay, admittedly, I have not watched Ed, Edd n Eddy since it aired on Cartoon Network. The silly animated comedy wasn’t even a favorite of mine when it aired. And you can bet I would not let my kids watch it today – it was just a different time. But I know that the show was a fun escape for many and that it will be missed. Fans have until Dec. 31 to watch, it seems like an Ed, Edd n Eddy binge-watch is in order.
As if that wasn’t enough, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Green Lantern: The Animated Series, The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries, and Teen Titans Go! will also not be available in the year 2025.