Sugar season 2 episode 6 recap: Facing temptation

Over the past few episodes, we’ve seen Sugar season 2 explore whether its central character is in danger of losing himself. John Sugar (Colin Farrell) is alone on Earth.

He has a code to follow, but it’s getting harder to stick to it. We’ve even seen him haunted by the vision of someone (Laura San Giacomo) who fell prey to the same temptations.

In season 2 episode 6, “Cautionary Tale,” we learn more about the mysterious stranger.

A tale from the past

We begin this episode going back 11 years. Here, we’re quickly introduced to Peggy (San Giacomo). Turns out she was a fellow traveler and John’s first assignment after arriving on Earth. Like him, she had a curious spirit. And, after a while, she began to cross some of the lines. As she warns Sugar, it’s a slippery slope.

Sugar is sent to bring her in to be sent home. She’s become too enmeshed, and it poses a danger. But Peggy is an engaging presence. She captivates Sugar, and they share a few exchanges. It is how she gets him to lower his guard. She has no intention of going back, choosing to end her life. It’s a powerful incident that made a big impact on Sugar. It is something he’s long remembered. That explains why now, as he’s close to slipping himself, he is seeing Peggy. She is quite literally a warning of how easily he could be undone.

Vega on the hunt

Meanwhile, Ray Vega (Tony Dalton) is still probing the elaborate story Sugar has created. It’s mostly holding up, but Vega isn’t satisfied that Ji Moon (Raymond Lee) is gone and the trouble is over. Sugar, meanwhile, is still trying to find a way to bring him to justice. That includes trying to figure out what is at the root of his plan. It can’t simply be about the drugs.

Sugar and Val (Sasha Calle) go to visit Ji in rehab. He’s going stir crazy. He is getting better, but he wants to leave. Sugar warns that it’s not safe, but Ji argues he can’t remain hidden forever. That puts more pressure on Sugar to find answers, but he thinks he catches a break, realizing that in Ji Moon’s effects is a phone belonging to Chuy. Turns out Ji took it from the hospital that night and has been carrying the evidence.

Armed with a video, Sugar turns to Tom (Shea Whigham) to try and bring Vega down. Tom warns the video and Ji aren’t enough. It isn’t quite the smoking gun. Sugar is frustrated, but Tom suggests he could take things into his own hands and end Vega’s search, quite literally. Sugar dismisses it, but he can’t shake the thought that it is the answer.

Later, Sugar decides it’s time to take Vega out. He wanted justice, but that doesn’t seem to be an option. Sugar makes it into Vega’s house and trains a gun on him. But as he watches Vega eating and petting his dog, he can’t bring himself to cross that line. Instead, he slips out without firing a shot.

Crossing a line

There is a line Sugar can cross. He’s been having a dalliance with Charlotte (Laura Donnelly) all season. He knows he’s not supposed to go further, but he’s drawn to her. Having passed on the shot at Vega, he heads to the hotel and right for Charlotte. She is more than happy to see him, inviting him in for an evening of passion. Could this be the beginning of the slippery slope for Sugar?

Sugar season 2 - Credit: Apple TV

He doesn’t have much time to dwell. As he leaves Charlotte, he’s alerted that someone is waiting for him. It’s Vega. While he passed on taking out Vega, his target continued to dig. He found the proof he needs that Ji Moon is still alive. While he doesn’t know where Ji is, he knows that Sugar has him stashed. He’s there to press Sugar to give him up, but Sugar resists the offer. Turns out, Vega has a trump card. While Sugar was pursuing Charlotte, Vega was pursuing leverage. He’s taken Danny Moon (Jin Ha), holding him captive until he gets the brother he really wants.

Vega heads out, assured this is what he needed to press Sugar into action. Before he goes, Sugar admits to Vega he had a gun trained on him just hours before. Vega responds that Sugar should have taken the shot. If he had, this might well be over. Now, Ji and Danny Moon have never been in more danger.

We’re cruising toward the end of this eight-episode season. As we do, it’s clear that this season has been about testing and stretching Sugar. He’s been worried about crossing lines.

The harder he tries to avoid crossing the lines, the more challenging it all seems to become. Will he lose himself in trying to save Ji Moon? That’s the question remaining with two episodes left.

Sugar streams Fridays on Apple TV. Check back next week as we recap all the season 2 action. H