Sullivan's Crossing season 3 will serve up some romance on Netflix in August

One of the hottest shows to hit Netflix this summer is set to heat up the streaming service all over again with the release of its most recent season! The CW's romantic drama series Sullivan's Crossing began streaming on Netflix in the United States in July 2025 and quickly became an overnight success and sleeper hit on the streamer. But that's no surprise with its Virgin River connection.

When Sullivan's Crossing began streaming on Netflix, only the first two seasons were available as the third season of the hit Canadian co-produced series was still airing on The CW stateside. Even though all of the current seasons of the series weren't readily available on the platform, that didn't stop fans new and old from devouring every episode and making it bonafide sensation.

But if you have already binge-watched seasons 1 and 2 and have been impatiently waiting for season 3, all of that's going to change soon! Netflix has already revealed when Sullivan's Crossing season 3 will begin streaming in the United States, and there's not much time left before 10 new episodes make their premiere on your watch list in August 2025.

Sullivan’s Crossing -- “Out of the Blue” -- Image Number: SUL302_0097r -- Pictured (L-R): Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan and Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones | Photo: Jessie Redmond/Fremantle -- © 2025 Fremantle. All Rights Reserved

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 coming to Netflix in August

Mark your calendars! Sullivan's Crossing season 3 is coming to Netflix U.S. on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, just a little over a month after the series first made its Netflix debut and under one month after the season 3 finale's airing on The CW. If you didn't happen to catch season 3 on The CW, or if you weren't a fan of the show until it was added to Netflix, here's your chance to watch the latest episodes!

Sullivan's Crossing stars Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan, a neurosurgeon in a bit of legal mess who makes an unexpected homecoming to the Nova Scotian town she grew up in. Not only does she reconnect with her estranged father Sully (Gilmore Girls star Scott Patterson), but she also finds some sparks flying between herself and the hunky Cal Jones (One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray). No spoilers for season 3, but the cliffhanger ending brings Maggie quite the surprise!

It's no wonder the show has become a new favorite for millions of viewers. The series was inspired by the books written by Robyn Carr, who also wrote the Virgin River book series. Both shows share a picturesque aesthetic and focus on a lot of the same thematic elements within their respective dramatic and romantic narratives. Maggie Sullivan and Mel Monroe would definitely be the best of friends if the shows were to ever somehow crossover (not so subtly manifesting!).

Season 3 coming to Netflix in August 2025 isn't the only good news for Sullivan's Crossing fans to celebrate. The CW also renewed the series for season 4, which will make its premiere on the network sometime in 2026, likely in the spring as usual. Another batch of 10 episodes are officially on the way and will hopefully make its way to Netflix for streaming shortly after airing on The CW next year.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 releases on Aug. 11 on Netflix.

More Netflix news and updates from Show Snob: