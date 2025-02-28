Surface season 2 episode 2 brings back the man we all have complicated feelings towards (Review)

Surface season 2 episode 2 is here, and the story starts to pick up a bit better than it did in the season premiere last week. Though us fans of the series know this can be a slow burner, and things are revealed bit by bit each episode. And this second season hasn't been any different so far. Let's get into the review of "Speak of the Devil" on Apple TV+. SPOILERS BELOW.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Surface season 2 episode 2 review

It's pretty clear Eliza had, and probably still has, some strong feelings for Tess. Even though, she's mad about her disappearance and has someone look into her old friend as well. Will this derail Sophie/Tess' investigation into the Huntley family? Time will tell.

I also find it interesting that journalist Callum and Quinn Huntley know each other all the way back from the university days. I feel like there's a history there that will be explored this season, leading to why Callum wants to expose the Huntleys so badly.

And speaking of their complicated relationship, Quinn has someone at the paper spying for him and getting him information about Callum's coverage, ideas, and leads. We learn that his co-worker Claire has money issues, so perhaps it's her. She's the one working the closest to Callum after all. Whoever it is though, they've clearly had a change of heart and don't want to feed him information anymore. But if what we know about the Huntleys so far is true, they won't let you not do what they want so easily.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

I mean for a man with all this money, he can be pretty dumb. Quinn is nervous about his fiancee Grace finding out he paid Phoebe, who was going to work with Callum about exposing secrets, through a joint account Grace has access to. Like, dude. If you're trying to keep things under wraps, get the hush money from somewhere else. Unfortunately though in not so surprising events, it turns out Phoebe has died after falling off a balcony. Coincidence? Probably not.

Tess attends Quinn and Grace's engagement party to try and get some answers about her mother's death, which she believes William Huntley is behind. He's not there though, his health has taken a turn. I do have to say that the dramatic "car kidnapping" to get guests to the party was so dramatic. Rich people problems, I guess. That just made me roll my eyes so hard though, just like Tess. Lol.

The most interesting part of Surface season 2 episode 2 definitely comes in those final moments when we hear a familiar voice. The title of the episode being "Speak of the Devil" really fits the bill as the complicated person we sort of love to hate is back! My feelings towards James are complicated because Tess isn't always the best protagonist either.

Anyway, After vowing at the end of season 1 to find out where she's run off to, James keeps his promise and shows up at the engagement party! What!? He's officially in London, and now he and Tess are going to have to talk after she left high and dry. What a great cliffhanger! Episode grade level: B.

Surface season 2 releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.