Surface season 2 episode 4 preview: Will Sophie and Eliza finally hash it out and move on?

Last week's episode of Surface season 2, episode 3, "Kintsugi," revealed to us viewers just why Eliza is hurt by Tess/Sophie. The night before she up and left London, Tess and Eliza had been drinking. The next day they woke up and were a bit hungover, causing Eliza to fall off her horse. Instead of helping, Tess leaves and apparently doesn't come back. Though I have a feeling there's more to the story here. Will those mysteries be revealed in this week's episode?

Surface season 2 episode 4, "Legacy," premieres Friday, March 14, 2025 on Apple TV+. I can't believe we've already reached the halfway point of the season, it's going by so quickly! The streamer releases new episodes at 12 a.m. ET, so some of you lucky ducks will be able to start watching tonight actually due to the time zone differences. We broke it all down for you below:

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays

What comes next in Surface season 2 episode 4

Ok, look. Tess just leaving Eliza after falling like that and them seemingly being close friends. I get why she's still angry. But I'm already over it to be honest. The third episode ended with Eliza coming to Tess and asking her if she wants to go to the estate where they can spend some time together and relive their friendship memories. Of course this is exactly where Tess wants to be and happily accepts.

Does this mean the two will finally hash everything out so we can move on from this underwhelming conflict in the next episode of Surface season 2? I sure hope so. I mean, Eliza looks pretty happy in the promotional image above. But what's more important is Tess getting answers as to what really happened to her mother. And from the sounds of it, there will be som progress made in her personal investigation. Check out the synopsis below:

"Sophie returns to the Huntley estate — and makes a shocking discovery. James crosses paths with Quinn while trying to uncover Sophie’s motives."

I wonder what that shocking discovery could be! As for James and Quinn? Ooh. These two are already trouble separately and on their own. But now they cross paths? I'm sure they'd find a way to be up to no good and this might spell trouble for Tess. Especially if she's away at the estate and can't yell at James at the moment. We'll see what happens next soon! Be sure to see more promotional images from the new episode below.

