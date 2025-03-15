Surface season 2 episode 4 recap and review: A shocking Huntley family revelation

It was oh so convenient for Eliza to come and invite Tess/Sophie to the Huntley country home, which is exactly where our lead character wants to be to get answers as to what happened to her mother, in last week's episode of Surface season 2. We saw that in episode 3, "Kintsugi."

That's because William Huntley, whose health and memory are declining, is there. And that's where her mother was supposedly killed. Surface season 2 episode 4, "Legacy," provides a surprising revelation in the mystery. Here's our review of the episode on Apple TV+. SPOILERS BELOW.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Quinn's downward spiral

We've known from the start that Quinn has lots of secrets, and that includes his involvement with call girl, Phoebe, who has winded up dead. He's alleging he had nothing to do with it, and his lawyer Richard goes to Paris to see what's going on. And like they were told before, authorities aren't looking into it even though it's obvious she didn't just fall from the balcony. Despite this, Quinn is still worried. Is it just because of the video - does he even know about it? - or is there something else?

There's also the fact that he's now learned Callum dropped the story he was working on to expose Quinn, but has a new angle. So, this still worries the Huntley man. And there was definitely a reason for it. Callum has had enough. He has the video of Quinn and Phoebe and takes it to a guy who works at what I'm assuming is the British version of TMZ. I don't know. It's some shady man and the story gets published. And this leads to an interesting development between James and Grace.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

James and Grace just go for it

At the start of the episode, we see that James wants to meet with Quinn for some reason. How much does James know about Tess' past? Why does he want to meet with him? We don't really get those answers in Surface season 2 episode 4. But, he does end up hanging out with Quinn, and then later Grace.

She knows there's something off. And though the couple would usually go to this exclusive place to sleep with other people, in her words they usually do it together. Instead, it seems like Quinn is trying to self sabotage their relationship, and she can see through him. But he won't tell her what's going on and instead leaves her to hurt. Quinn ends up in a fight and they leave, with James their to help carry him home.

Then in a surprise move, James and Grace start making out and clearly sleep together. Right with a drunk and passed out Quinn in another room in the home. LOL. I understand Grace is hurting and Quinn was flirting with another woman. But, James. What's your excuse? This all just seemed very fast. Like, the two just met. Goodness. What mess is James going to create here?

Courtesy: Apple TV+

The plot twist we've been waiting for

No offense but I've just been waiting for something more interesting to happen when it comes to Tess' past. And though it's only been three episodes, it was just going by so slow. Eliza and Tess get to the estate. And after hashing it out and arriving there for like two minutes, Eliza gets all sad again and wants Tess to leave. Like, really girl? You drag yourselves out that whole way and then want her to leave after two minutes? The conversations between these two have been the same for the past four episodes and I'm so over it.

Tess ends up being able to stay when William has wandered off and they have to look for him. When he almost shoots Tess, Eliza softens up or whatever and decides she can stay. As I suspected, Eliza is more hurt about Tess leaving he when she fell of her horse because she was the first girl she liked. Again, this was in your teens. Like, what an underwhelming reveal honestly.

Though something interesting finally happens in the final moments of the episode. When Tess goes into Eliza's room, there's a music box that's the same one and has the same tune that Tess found in her apartment that's connected to her mother. Eliza reveals that it's a gift from her father, and that he's given one to her, Quinn, and "all his children." Uh, so Eliza's father and Tess' mom had an affair and she's really a Huntley? What!? If this is true, then that means Eliza had a crush on her sister. Ew.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Surface season 2 episode 4 review

Overall Surface season 2 episode 4 actually wasn't bad, even though a big chunk of the episode was actually focused on Quinn, James, and Grace rather than Tess and Eliza. But honestly I didn't mind that this time around. I don't know. I feel like the mystery of season 1 was much more entertaining. But maybe it seems like the story is finally going to start to pick up with this shocking revelation.

Perhaps the bond and emotion Eliza felt towards Tess is one that's actually more familial, though she thought it was attraction. It could be more of a different kind of love, but she just didn't know it because of this secret obviously. I'm really intrigued to actually learn more now and see what that history is. The potential of Eliza's father having an affair is pretty typical when it comes to storylines. But it's still one I didn't see coming for this show, and I'm willing to see it through. Episode grade level: B.

Surface season 2 releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.