Surface season 2 episode 7 is disappointing for a penultimate episode (Review)

Last week's episode of Surface season 2, episode 6, "Atonement," saw James seemingly betraying Sophie/Tess, Henry Huntley not meeting with his daughter and instead sending the family lawyer, and probably Quinn sending some men to kidnap James. He did sleep with Grace after all. Whoops. So what comes next? We find out in season 2 episode 7, "What Comes Around" on Apple TV+. Here's our review of the episode. SPOILERS BELOW.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Quinn threatens James

Alright so Quinn is very hot and cold in terms of how he views his family, and then the actions he ends up taking. He thinks he's not like his father and grandfather, but he has a bad streak in him too. Allegedly he tells James that he kidnapped him and drugged him to scare him off and save his life. But I feel like Quinn deep down enjoys the power a little too much. This was a bit disappointing because I thought there would be a bit more dimension to his character.

But, nope. I think he's a Huntley through and through. And he keeps making dumb decisions too. While his father Henry planned to let James go, of course Quinn went ahead and told the men that there was a change of plans. Why couldn't you just leave things as they were, Quinn? Ugh, this character is so annoying. There's other ways to get what you want.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Sophie saves James

As part of the plan to get rid of James and Sophie, Quinn's men lure her out letting her know that they have James. Despite their rocky and complicated relationship, to put it lightly, it's clear Sophie cares for James. Something even he's surprised by! After Eliza calls Sophie just to basically warn her about her family but not provide any real information and Sophie learning from Callum that the paper doesn't want to publish anonymously, that's when she comes to save the day so to speak.

She and Callum are able to get James, but Quinn's men aren't leaving them so easily. One of them follows them in the car and basically keeps hitting their car until it flips over. And that's where the episode ends and the cliffhanger we're left with. After everything, there's no way Sophie is dead, right? She's the central character!

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Surface season 2 episode 7 review

Overall Surface season 2 episode 7 was a pretty disappointing one, especially for the penultimate episode. Other than that cliffhanger, which consisted of the final few minutes, the episode did not really contribute much. And there really isn't even anything new we learn.

It's just a bunch of threats and warnings, and that's it. There's not much to say about it. Also, what is this dumb stag hunting tradition? The Huntleys are so weird. Unfortunately, this episode didn't manage to make me look forward to the finale, but I'm hoping it will be a bit better. Episode grade level: C.

Surface season 2 releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.