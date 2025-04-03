Surface season 2 episode 7 teases Sophie and James in danger (Preview)

The previous episode of Surface season 2, episode 6, "Atonement," on Apple TV+, moved the story along a bit, but still pretty slowly. Sophie/Tess finds surprisingly finds comfort in James and the two sleep together, of course Henry Huntley doesn't actually show up to speak to his daughter, and Eliza and Quinn are still being Eliza and Quinn basically. Meaning the two characters just doing the same thing they've been doing all season.

We're getting close to the finale, with the penultimate episode coming up next. So when can you start tuning in? Surface season 2 episode 7, "What Comes Around," premieres Friday, April 4, 2025 on Apple TV+. Since the streamer releases its content at midnight ET, that's a Thursday night release time for some of you. Check out the schedule below:

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays

What will happen in the Surface season 2 penultimate episode?

It's clear Sophie is not going down without a fight, so to speak. She wants answers about her mother, and she's not going to stop until she gets them. But perhaps along the way it won't just be her life that's in danger when going up against the Huntleys. Apple TV+ shared the synopsis of the next episode, which we provided below:

"James gets caught in the Huntleys’ crosshairs as the walls close in on Sophie."

I mean James has made his own sort of mess sleeping with Grace, Quinn's fiancee, as well. So, that definitely doesn't help his case. But we've seen time and time again that despite everything they've gone through and their very complicated relationship, James stands by Sophie. Even if it's not a good idea to do so. And I have a feeling he's going to in Surface season 2 episode 7.

The pacing of the story has honestly been really slow, and I feel like we haven't learned anything new about the death of Sophie's mother in the past six episodes. It's just been rehashing the same information. With this one being the penultimate episode before the finale, I'm hoping we'll get some plot twist that will actually shock us and set up the season 2 finale nicely. Otherwise to be honest, I don't know what we've been doing with our time. Fingers crossed it won't be a disappointment.

Surface season 2 premieres new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.