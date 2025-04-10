Surface season 2 episode 8 preview: The truth comes out in the finale episode

We've almost reached the end of Surface season 2 with the final episode of the season coming this week. And I can honestly say unfortunately it doesn't matter to me what happens or not. The previous episode, episode 7, didn't really set up the finale in a way that has us on the edge of our seats to find out what happens next in the story. But, no matter how you feel, you might want to see how it comes together.

Surface season 2 episode 8, aka the finale, premieres Friday, April 11, 2025 on Apple TV+. Titled "Unearthed," the streamer will release the episode at 12 a.m. ET, which means a Thursday evening drop for those of you who aren't are on the east coast. We provided the release times for you below:

East coast: 12 a.m. ET

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT

Courtesy: Apple TV+

The truth comes out in Surface season 2 finale (episode 8)

So of course there's the cliffhanger from episode 7 as we saw Sophie and James' car crash thanks to a man working for the Huntleys. Well with the synopsis of the season finale revealed, we know Sophie makes it out alive and is fine. I mean, it would have been quite the risky move to kill of the show's main character now. Though what about James? We'll have to find out his fate when episode 8 arrives. Check out the synopsis below:

"The truth surfaces and leaves Sophie with one question: What’s her next move?"

That brings us to another big plot point and that's, what really happened to Sophie's mom? It's the biggest question of the season that Sophie, and we as an audience, have been asking. And it's really what's driven the whole plot of the season. The answer will finally be revealed in the Surface season 2 finale though, which is a relief!

I am quite intrigued what Sophie's next move will be as teased by the synopsis, as well. Is she going to get more angry, will she give it up, does she want revenge? There's lots of avenues and reactions the story and character can take here depending on what exactly that truth is. Though one thing is certain, and that's the fact that this main character is smart. Let's just hope she'll continue to have a good head on her shoulders once the answers she's been looking for do come out.

The Surface season 2 finale premieres Friday, April 11, 2025 on Apple TV+.