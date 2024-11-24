Surface season 2 update: We finally have a release window for the Apple TV+ series
Surface, fans. We have some good news for you! The last time we saw a new episode of the psychological thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw was in September 2022 on Apple TV+. Only a few months later in December that year, the streamer announced that it had renewed the show for a season 2. However since then, we've been waiting to see what comes next in the complicated life of Sophie/Tess. Well, we finally have an update.
Surface season 2 premieres sometime in Winter 2025 on Apple TV+, per a press release. I know this is still a bit vague and not an exact release date. But you know what, I'm going to take what I can get at this point because since the streaming service announced the renewal news, we haven't gotten much updates.
So this release window means that the show will most likely return and begin streaming at some point between January and March 2025. I'm really hoping it's going to be January because we've certainly waited long enough! The second season should be a total of eight episodes like season 1.
The first season ended with Baden dead at the hands of Harrison, and Sophie leaving her life behind in San Francisco to go back to London under her other name, Tess Caldwell. She makes it look like she'd attempted suicide once again to be able to go with no strings attached.
However, she did leave a message for her husband, James, who is one of the reasons she wants to get away. The season 1 finale ends with Sophie/Tess back in London and finding the mysterious Eliza we kept flashing to in Sophie's memories. Who is she exactly, why is Sophie back in London, where does everything go next? We'll find all of that out in season 2! If you need more a refresher, check out this recap video below:
Surface season 2 premieres sometime in winter 2025 on Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates and news!