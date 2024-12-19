Surprise! HBO renews one of its most underrated new shows for season 2

The Sisterhood above all, and the Sisterhood will be back! On Dec. 19, just three days before the Dune: Prophecy season 1 finale on HBO and Max, the series earned an official season 2 renewal. Right in the nick of time, so we don't have to worry about a cliffhanger!

During a virtual press conference, showrunner Alison Schapker shared the exciting news about Dune: Prophecy season 2 and per The Hollywood Reporter said, "We’re so thrilled and grateful for their support, for our partners at Legendary, and most of all that we get to keep working with these incredible people in front of and behind the camera and get to keep telling this story."

As of the season 2 renewal announcement on Dec. 19, there aren't any other details immediately available about the upcoming new season, including a release window or even an episode count. The first season contained six episodes, but as a major production with lots of special effects, we shouldn't be expecting season 2 to rollout much before 2026.

Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen in Dune: Prophecy on HBO | Photograph by Courtesy of HBO.

Although some fans of the Dune books and movies might have some mixed feelings about the prequel series, Dune: Prophecy currently holds a fresh 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It's been relative a hit in the ratings, too, as the series premiere episode has reportedly been watched by 15 million viewers worldwide since bowing on Max in November. That's impressive for a show some would call a flop!

The series takes place 10,000 years prior to the events of the Oscar-nominated films starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, and focuses on the origins of the Bene Gesserit. The series stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmell, Mark Strong, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Chloe Lea, Chris Mason, Josh Heuston, and more in its ensemble cast.

While existing in its own fantasy world completely, Dune: Prophecy has likely earned comparisons to the Game of Thrones franchise and some of the series in the Star Wars universe. It can be a bit confusing, especially if you're not super-familiar with the world of Dune, but it's exciting and entertaining and features some incredible performances. Thankfully, HBO and Max are behind it completely.

On the season 2 renewal, Max head of original programming Sarah Aubrey gushed:

"Dune: Prophecy has captivated audiences around the globe thanks to the visionary leadership of showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, who will continue to guide this grand tale of truth and power. We are incredibly grateful to our partners at Legendary and to our extraordinary cast and crew for their service to the Imperium. We’re excited to collaborate with this team again to see what they have in store."

As for what's in store for season 2, we'll have to wait and see what happens during the surely explosive and shocking season 1 finale on Sunday, Dec. 22. But per Deadline, Schapker offered a slight tease during the press conference in which she announced the renewal: "How the sisterhood survives is very much a part of season 2." Hmmm, the fight's not over, and we're ready for the action!

Personally, it's great news that Dune: Prophecy will be back for a second season. There were likely hundreds of new shows released in 2024, on both streaming services and broadcast and cable networks, and a lot of them were great. By far, Dune's prequel was among the most underrated and misunderstood. Now, the Sisterhood will have a second chance to prove themselves.

Watch Dune: Prophecy on HBO and stream on Max.