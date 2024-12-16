When to watch the Dune: Prophecy season finale (yes, there are only 6 episodes)
By Reed Gaudens
All good things must come to an end, and that of course includes the first season of Dune: Prophecy on HBO. After an exciting season that kicked off on Nov. 17, it's time to say farewell to the Sisterhood (hopefully just for now), but before fans can prepare themselves for the surely shocking season finale, we first have to find out exactly when we can tune into the final episode of the season.
The Dune: Prophecy season finale airs on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST on HBO. Like each previous episode, the season finale will also be available to stream on Max at the same exact time. If you aren't able to watch as soon as the episode begins airing on HBO or streaming on Max, make sure to beware of spoilers on social media!
Here's a more detailed breakdown of the season finale's release times in the United States:
- West Coast: 6 p.m. PT
- East Coast: 9 p.m. ET
- Midwest: 8 p.m. CT
- Mountain: 7 p.m. MT
Dune: Prophecy episode 6 premieres on Dec. 22
Thankfully, because episodes of HBO shows begin streaming on Max at the same time they're aired on television, fans don't have to wait until the middle of the night to start watching like on other streaming services. That means, the episode won't drop at midnight or 3 a.m. and you can sneak in your watch in the evening before bed. It's super convenient like the rest of the season!
While details about the season finale have understandably remained scarce prior to its airing, its title has been released ahead of time. Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 6 is titled "The High-Handed Enemy." There's a lot for fans to unpack just from those four words. The episode will surely pick up after the events of episode 5, as Valya continues her quest to redeem House Harkonnen and fight on behalf of the Sisterhood. I can only imagine what's going to happen next.
The title of the season finale mirrors the title of the first episode, "The Hidden Hand." Again, there's a "hand" involved, though unlike the season premiere title, the season finale title reads a bit more sinister. It's intriguing and pulls you in. Who (or what) is the high-handed enemy referenced in the title? We all have our theories, especially after watching the last two episodes, but we have to tune in.
There's no Dune: Prophecy episode 7
However, there's a bit of bittersweet news attached to the Dune: Prophecy season finale. It's a short season! Yes, there are unfortunately only six episodes in the season. Not seven, not eight, not even 10 like most streaming shows these days.
After you finish watching episode 6, don't expect another episode to hit your watch list. There aren't any additional episodes after this one. But each of the episodes have been exceeding one hour in length, so we haven't been shortchanged for content.
Even though Dune: Prophecy has earned mixed reviews from critics and equally mixed reception from viewers and Dune fans alike, the season finale is still one of the most highly anticipated episodes of television in December. The season ends just ahead of the holidays and before the end of the year, which means the anticipation for a potential second season will instantly begin.