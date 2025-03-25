Mavis is back! Survival of the Thickest season 2 release details on Netflix and more

It's been almost two years since Michelle Buteau's hilarious comedy series Survival of the Thickest graced Netflix with its amazing sense of humor back in July 2023. By now, fans of the series are itching for the second season to premiere, and it's finally time to prepare your watch list for all-new episodes. All of that waiting will be worth it when we laugh along with Mavis' new adventures in season 2.

Survival of the Thickest season 2 premieres on Thursday, March 27, 2025 on Netflix, and just like season 1, the second season will bring fans another set of eight episodes. It's a long wait for only eight half-hour episodes that can be binge-watched in a single sitting, but at least we're getting any new episodes! Netflix will drop the full season at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on March 27.

Because the episodes premiere so late on Netflix in the United States, it's probably not the most opportune time to plan a watch party — unless you're a midnight owl who doesn't mind starting the party at midnight or 3 a.m. on a Thursday. It's probably best to save your viewing parties with your friends for Friday night or the weekend. Take a closer look at the show's release times below:

Location Release Time West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Central Time U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET Germany 9:00 a.m. CET Brazil 5:00 a.m. BRT South Africa 10:00 a.m. SAST Dubai, UAE 12 p.m. GST South Korea 5:00 p.m. KST Sydney, Australia 7:00 p.m. AEST

SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST SEASON 2. (L to R) Marouane Zotti as Luca and Michelle Buteau as Mavis in Episode 201 of Survival of the Thickest, Season 2 | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

What to expect in the new episodes of Survival of the Thickest on Netflix

Survival of the Thickest season 2 picks up with Mavis embarking on a trip to Italy, as the trailer opens with a reference to fellow Netflix hit rom-com series Emily in Paris. "If you like Emily in Paris, then you're gonna love Mavis in Rome!" cheers Buteau's character as she opens up the windows to her Italian hotel room. She's of course on a trip to pursue a potential love connection with Luca (Marouane Zotti), which was teased at the end of season 1.

But it's not all about the men in Mavis' life in Survival of the Thickest season 2. She's also continuing to work at her styling brand at home in New York City, and according to the season 2 synopsis shared by Netflix on YouTube, she's going to see some success in business! If only her personal life could find the same success, but it's all about balance and taking risks, which Mavis is doing in season 2. Check out the short but sweet synopsis for the new season below:

"With her styling brand on the rise — and her love life on the rocks — Mavis takes ambitious risks to make waves in the world of high fashion."

Beyond Buteau as the leading star (and co-creator, executive producer, and writer), the series also features series regular roles from Tone Bell as Khalil and Tasha Smith as Marley. Expect more appearances from recurring and guest stars Peppermint, Liza Treyger, Garcelle Beauvais, Anthony Michael Lopez, Allan K. Washington, Jerrie Johnson, Tika Sumpter, Alecsys Proctor-Turner, Jonathan Higginbotham, Dan Amboyer, Deon Cole, Anderson .Paak, Sandra Berhard, and so many more!

Survival of the Thickest season 2 premieres Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ETon Netflix.