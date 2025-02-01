One of Netflix's most underrated comedies sets return after two-year break

Slowly but surely, all of the Netflix shows that had been delayed due to the strikes are starting to return with new seasons. In January, the streamer dropped the long-awaited second seasons of XO, Kitty, The Night Agent, and The Recruit, and in February, Sweet Magnolias finally comes back with season 4. The rest of the year's starting to take shape with more returns on Netflix.

On Jan. 30, Netflix revealed the shows that have been confirmed for release in 2025, with a few fan-favorites landing release dates, including Ginny & Georgia and Squid Game's June returns. The streamer left a few favorite shows off the list, like Bridgerton and Outer Banks, which means we'll likely be waiting until 2026 for more hit Netflix originals to return.

But one Netflix show we don't have to wait for anymore is Michelle Buteau's romantic comedy series Survival of the Thickest. After nearly two years, the underrated series has a release date set for its second season in March 2025. On top of that, Netflix also released a teaser of Buteau's character in Italy and a number of exciting first-look photos. Check out all the awesome news below!

SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST. (L to R) Michelle Buteau as Mavis, Tasha Smith as Marley and Tone Bell as Khalil in episode 202 of SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST | Cr. Vanessa Clifton/Netflix © 2024

Survival of the Thickest season 2 release date set for March 2025

Mark your calendars and set your reminders! Survival of the Thickest season 2 premieres on Thursday, March 27 on Netflix. Like most Netflix new releases, the complete season will drop at midnight PT and 3 a.m. ET in the United States. The second season once again contains eight episodes. The season will go by in the blink of a binge-watching eye!

Survival of the Thickest first premiered on Netflix back in July 2023, which as you might have realized was nearly two years ago. Netflix didn't announce the season 2 renewal until February 2024, which set the series back significantly. Production on the followup season began in July 2024, which essentially took a 2024 release date off the table, even with only eight episodes.

Buteau returns as Mavis Beaumont, a stylist living in New York City who catches her boyfriend cheating on her, prompting a major life change. Suddenly, she's inspired to start all over and revamp her career in order to help those who haven't been able to see themselves in the fashion industry. That mission continues in season 2 as Mavis takes on Italy with her signature sense of humor.

Along with the release date announcement, Netflix also shared a first look teaser from Survival of the Thickest season 2 with fans. The clip finds Mavis stylishly walking around Italy, eating gelato, and humorously talking to herself. (Maybe she ran into Emily while in Italy?) While the teaser doesn't give anything away about the plot of season 2 or feature any other characters, it still brings the lols.

The end of season 1 found Mavis standing on business and turning down her cheating ex-boyfriend Jacque. He wants her back, but she takes off to Italy to win over Luca instead. We'll find out what happens between Mavis and Luca in season 2, and as a photo from the season seems to tease, the pair meet up for a bit of karaoke. Fingers crossed these two can make it work!

Check out a handful of photos from Survival of the Thickest season 2 below! The images preview Mavis, Marley, and Nala offering Mavis' styling skills to everyone, Mavis and Luca taking part in the aforementioned singing, and Mavis strutting around Italy in gold-rimmed sunglasses and a matching skirt. Is it March yet? We're ready to see what Mavis and her friends get up to in season 2!

SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST. (L to R) Tasha Smith as Marley, Alecsys Proctor-Turner as Nala and Michelle Buteau as Mavis in episode 202 of SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST | Cr. Vanessa Clifton/Netflix © 2024

SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST SEASON 2. (L to R) Marouane Zotti as Luca and Michelle Buteau as Mavis in Episode 201 of Survival of the Thickest, Season 2 | Cr. Vanessa Clifton/Netflix © 2024

SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST SEASON 2. Michelle Buteau as Mavis in Episode 201 of Survival of the Thickest Season 2 | Cr. Vanessa Clifton/Netflix © 2024

Survival of the Thickest season 2 premieres Thursday, March 27 on Netflix.