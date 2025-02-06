Sweet Magnolias season 4 ending explained: Does Maddie take the job offer?

Sweet Magnolias season 4 is now available to stream on Netflix, and what another fantastic season! Our favorite trio, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen, are back and ready to take on even more of life’s challenges together. This season sees the women navigating some of their most emotional and transformative moments yet, from personal triumphs to heart-wrenching losses. But it’s the strength of their friendship that sees them through it all.

After celebrating Halloween and weathering a storm, Sweet Magnolias season 4 concludes with the people of Serenity celebrating and embracing the Christmas holiday. While some couples are left in a weird place, others end the season stronger than ever. Some of the characters also end the season with new career opportunities, which bring exciting changes and fresh starts.

In this article, we’re going to break down the biggest moments of the season 4 finale and discuss the fates of our favorite characters. For example, did Maddie take the marketing job offer? Find out below!

Major spoilers ahead from Sweet Magnolias season 4!

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley in Sweet Magnolias season 4 | Netflix

Yes, Maddie takes the marketing job offer in New York

In episode nine, Maddie shares with Cal that she received a call from an independent publishing house. The company had come across clips of her interviews about Serenity with journalists Valerie and Stephanie and were impressed by what they saw. As a result, they reached out to offer her a position in their marketing department.

While it seemed like an ideal career opportunity, Maddie was initially hesitant, as accepting it would require them to relocate to Manhattan, New York. Having lived in Serenity her entire life and establishing deep connections within the community, the thought of leaving behind her friends and everything familiar made the decision even more difficult.

Adding to her hesitation, Maddie didn't like the company’s initial salary offer as it was lower than she had anticipated. However, the pay issue quickly got squared away after she received help from Helen and Dane Sue in negotiating a better offer. Her worries about relocating were also eased when Cal, Paula, Kyle, and Katie reassured her that they were on board with the move and fully supported her decision. Though initially saddened by Maddie’s departure, Helen and Dana Sue ultimately accepted her decision and stood by her as well. In the end, Maddie decides to accept the job offer.

Heather Headley as Helen Decatur in episode 403 of Sweet Magnolias | Netflix

Helen and Erik get engaged in Sweet Magnolias season 4

At the start of season 4, Helen and Erik are in relationships with other people. Helen is dating an architect named Alex, while Erik is with Genevieve. However, both relationships come to an end as the season progresses, paving the way for Helen and Erik to reunite. Their long-awaited reunion happens during the massive storm when Erik sets out to find Helen, who is stranded. After rescuing her from her car, the two share a passionate kiss, rekindling the deep feelings they’ve always had for each other.

Desiring to keep their new relationship under the radar for a while, they opt to keep things quiet and sneak around. However, their blossoming romance doesn’t stay a secret for long, and soon, the entire town of Serenity knows. As the season unfolds, we watch as the couple grows closer, becoming more open with each other. Eventually, Erik takes the next big step and pops the question. Helen accepts his proposal, and they share the exciting news with their friends on the day of the town's annual winter festival in the season 4 finale.

Sweet Magnolias season 4 Production Still | Netflix

More important things that happen in Sweet Magnolias season 4

We decided to share a bunch of other important things that happened this season just in case you forgot.

Maddie and Cal get married on Halloween, and Cal moves into Maddie's house. While it takes some getting used to, Cal eventually adjusts to his new living situation and embraces his new stepfather role. Their relationship is stronger than ever by the end of season 4, with Cal fully supportive of Maddie’s new job and ready to move to New York with her.

Bill unexpectedly passes away from a sudden heart attack.

Everyone in the town finds out that Isaac is Bill's son. When Noreen learns the truth, it creates tension between her and Isaac, straining their friendship. However, they eventually find a way to repair their bond.

After struggling all season with her college application for the Monterey Institute for the Arts in California, Annie finally figures out what she needs to do to make it stand out. She submits her application, and by the season’s end, she receives the exciting news of her acceptance.

Ty and his band receive an incredible opportunity from a group they performed with in Nashville. This career break will take them on tour across Europe in the summer and fall, opening new doors for their music.

Annie and Ty finally become a couple this season, but their relationship hits a rough patch when Ty tries to persuade Annie to abandon her dream school and join him on tour instead.

Throughout the season, Mayor Peggy and Helen work tirelessly to restore Serenity’s financial stability after the previous mayor embezzled town funds and committed other dirty deeds. However, their attempts to keep the town’s financial struggles under wraps only end up creating even more problems. It takes involving the townspeople for real progress to be made, as their collective efforts help generate new ideas and solutions.

With things moving in the right direction for Serenity at the end of the season, Helen no longer needs to serve as Peggy’s temporary town manager and can fully return to her law practice. She ultimately passes the town manager position on to Henrietta.

After Ronnie impulsively buys a new motorcycle, Dana Sue grows worried that he might be slipping back into his old habits. They seek marriage counseling once again with Pastor June, which proves to be incredibly helpful. Ultimately, Ronnie understands the root of his behavior. It’s not a return to his past but rather a deep desire to leave a meaningful legacy before he’s gone. To fulfill this, he decides to offer the townspeople guided road tours using e-bikes. Paula's wealthy boyfriend agrees to connect him with one of his investor friends to help fund his passion project.

Dana Sue's Magnolia Community Foundation provides the funds for a new van to support Noreen and Howie's mobile clinic venture. With her new role at the clinic, Noreen trades in her full-time position at The Corner Spa for a part-time position.

Dana Sue taught kids how to cook this season through her Magnolia Community Foundation. Once those classes ended, she decided she wanted to teach adult cooking classes next. That's her new business venture.

Despite facing a rough patch in their relationship this season, Kyle and Lily work through their issues and ultimately stay together.

Noreen and her young daughter decide to move in with her boyfriend, Jeremy.

Pastor June has her baby.

Isaac gets together with a former classmate from college named Michael. Michael works for Emergency Services, and he comes to Serenity to assess the damage after the storm hits. He and Isaac run into each other at Sullivans & Friends, and things take off from there.

All 10 episodes of Sweet Magnolias season 4 are streaming now on Netflix.